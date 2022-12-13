REO Speedwagon coming to Wheeling
( WTRF ) REO Speedwagon is back on tour and will be coming to WheelingClose
REO Speedwagon will be playing at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30 PM.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, December 16, at 10 AM.
From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified Platinum or higher. Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe.
You can purchase tickets here .
