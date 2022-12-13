BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For the past few decades, record players have been making a comeback. In stark contrast to the currently popular online streaming model of music, record-player enthusiasts own the music they listen to and listen to it analog-style. Whether they’re collectors who like the physicality of vinyl or audiophiles who prefer the warmer sound of records, people of all stripes are getting into record collecting. For anyone who’s into vinyl records, a gift that will amp up their listening experience can be the best thing to receive. If you’re looking for a useful gift for the record player enthusiast in your life, here are some suggestions for useful, not-too-kitschy gifts.

