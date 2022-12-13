ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Breaking News: Mandy Rose Released From WWE

Mandy Rose has been released by the WWE, according to a report by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. The report notes that the reason Mandy Rose was released by the WWE was due to the explicit content Rose was posting on her FanTime page. The WWE felt this was outside the framework of her contract.
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon

Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
Backstage News on Mandy Rose Losing the NXT Women’s Title Before Her WWE Release

Mandy Rose reportedly dropped the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show at the last minute. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Rose from her contract today, just hours after her 413-day title reign came to an end at Tuesday night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. According to reports, WWE fired Rose because of the content she was posting on her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt they were in a difficult position because of the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, believing it was outside the parameters of her WWE contract.
Charlotte Flair Continues to Tease Her WWE Comeback

Charlotte Flair has been pushed as a top WWE star for several years and has won multiple championships. She is currently on leave from WWE to spend time with her family and travel. Flair was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s...
Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage

AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
GARLAND, TX
Source Close to Matt Riddle Denies Reports of Him Going to Rehab

On the December 5 episode of RAW, Matt Riddle was written off WWE television after being viciously attacked by the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa. He also exited the arena in an ambulance. The attack followed an unsuccessful attempt to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships with Kevin Owens. As PWMania.com...
Backstage Update on Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks’ Departure

Since leaving WWE RAW in May, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been absent from the world of professional wrestling. Banks’ future in wrestling has been the subject of numerous rumors; the most recent is that she reportedly negotiated her release from WWE over the summer and will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month while also working additional dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Click here to learn more about Banks’ situation.
Early Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Tapings (12/16/22)

As PWMania.com previously reported, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be broadcast live from Chicago, and WWE will also tape the episode for next week. While WWE has not made an official announcement, Fightful Select reports that Bray Wyatt is scheduled to appear on both SmackDown episodes. The feud with LA Knight will continue.
Dax Harwood Calls Most Recent FTR vs. The Briscoes Match As His “Masterpiece”

The double dog collar match between FTR and The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle 2022 was a masterpiece. “Top Guy” Dax Harwood thinks so. The FTR tag-team member took to Instagram this week and wrote about the recent tag-team showdown from the year-end Ring Of Honor pay-per-view as his “masterpiece.”
Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More

Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.
Ric Flair: ‘Jim Ross Lost Every Bit of Credibility With Me in Life’

In the most recent episode of “To Be The Man,” WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared opinions about various wrestlers. Flair was questioned regarding Jim Ross’s recent remarks that John Laurinaitis deserved the suffering he might be experiencing right now:. “I know them both about the...
Liv Morgan Addresses Interest In Film/TV Acting

Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her interests in projects outside of the pro wrestling business, including how she would like to be doing movies.
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for Next Week’s Taped WWE SmackDown

Due to the Christmas holiday, the December 23 WWE SmackDown on FOX is also being taped tonight in Chicago. Several matches and segments for next week’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. We will have full live spoilers shortly. * Promo with The Bloodline. * Undisputed...
AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho Featured on ROH Final Battle

Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Title was the main event of last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Sam Linksy, who is the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with other TBS officials, reportedly initially did not want Jericho to work the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top performers.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.

