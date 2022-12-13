Vote now: Who should be the next SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 5-11)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 5-11 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 5th-11th as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive's staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivetx .

THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES (DEC. 5-11):

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

FOOTBALL

PASSING STARS

Cole Crippen, Port Neches-Groves QB

Crippen was 17-of-26 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns through the air to lead the Indians to a 42-14 win over Liberty Hill in the 5A DII state semifinals Friday night at Legacy Stadium in Katy, punching Port Neches-Groves’ ticket to the UIL state championship for the first time since 1999.

Brayden Buchanan, Austin Vandegrift QB

Buchanan had one of the top performances of his career in a Vipers uniform on Saturday at the Alamodome, when he threw for 453 yards and two TDs on 22-of-36 passing and scored again on a rushing touchdown in a 38-35 upset win against the previously undefeated Katy Tigers to send Austin Vandegrift to the 6A DII state championship for the first time in school history.

Cody Stoever, Wimberley QB

Stoever threw for 120 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-14 passing and ran 15 times for 110 yards and two rushing TDs to lead the unbeaten Texans to a 42-36 win over Cuero in the 4A DII state semifinals, as Wimberley advanced to the UIL state title game for the first time since 2019.

Connor Cuff, Carthage QB

Cuff, a Louisiana Lafayette baseball commit, led the Bulldogs to a gritty 42-35 win over Glen Rose in the 4A DII state semifinals Friday night. He completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 318 yards and three touchdowns through the air and scrambled four times for 32 rushing yards, as Carthage advanced to the state championship for the first time since 2020.

Will Overman, Gunter QB

Overman threw for 102 yards and two TDs on 10-of-20 passing and ran seven times for 22 rushing yards to lead the undefeated Tigers to a 21-20 victory over the Canadian Wildcats on Friday night in Abilene, as Gunter punched its return ticket to the 3A DII state title game for the second consecutive season.

Cole Chapman, Albany QB/DB

Chapman racked up 210 yards, two touchdowns and an INT through the air on 12-of-17 passing and scrambled nine times for 48 yards and a rushing touchdown to help the Lions take down New Home in a 53-25 win Thursday night. He also intercepted a pass defensively, as Albany advanced to the 2A DII state title game.

RUSHING STARS

Deondrae Riden Jr., DeSoto RB

Riden had a huge game on the ground for the Eagles, rumbling for 224 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, as DeSoto upset nationally-ranked and previously undefeated Denton Guyer 47-28 on Saturday at The Star in Frisco to advance to the 6A DII state championship game.

Caden Durham, Duncanville RB

Durham continued his red-hot postseason out of the backfield for Duncanville and put the team’s offense on his back Saturday afternoon against Prosper, rushing for 206 yards and three TDs on 23 carries to lead the unbeaten Panthers to a 41-0 victory to clinch their spot in the 6A DI state championship.

Jayvon Thomas, South Oak Cliff RB/DB

Thomas powered the Bears’ offense in a defensive duel against Argyle on Friday night, accounting for a game-high 57 rushing yards and a first-quarter touchdown run of 29 yards on just seven carries in a 14-6 wire-to-wire win over the previously undefeated Eagles to secure back-to-back appearances in the 5A DII state title game for South Oak Cliff.

Ayden Martinez-Brown, College Station RB

Martinez-Brown ended a huge day on the ground and through the air for College Station with 23 carries for 152 rushing yards and two touchdown runs as well as three receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown catch in a 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at the Alamodome on Friday to help the Cougars advance to their second straight 5A DI state title game.

T.J. Dement, Boerne RB

Dement ran for 179 yards and three rushing TDs on 23 carries in Boerne’s 35-0 win over Tyler Chapel Hill at the Alamodome on Friday night, as the Greyhounds remained undefeated and advanced to the 4A DI state championship game for the first time in school history.

Jayden Jackson, Franklin RB

Jackson scored twice to help Franklin extend its 31-game winning streak in a 41-13 victory against Edna in the 3A DI state semifinals on Thursday. He finished with 123 rushing yards and two touchdown runs of 44 and 41 yards on 15 carries and also tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass for the unbeaten Lions.

Reid Watkins, Brock RB/DB

Watkins rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to pace the Eagles’ offense Thursday night in a defensive game against Malakoff, leading unbeaten Brock to its 11th straight win in a 21-10 victory and a second straight berth in the 3A DI state championship game.

Matthew Bunn, Poth RB

Bunn racked up 128 yards and four rushing TDs on just 11 carries and also caught a 29-yard touchdown reception in the Pirates’ 51-28 win against Big Sandy Harmony on Friday night at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in the 3A DII state semifinals, as Poth advanced to its first UIL state championship game since 1968.

Austin Cumpton, Hawley RB

Cumpton carried the ball 30 times for 176 rushing yards and four touchdown runs to help the undefeated Bearcats beat previously unbeaten Crawford 34-20 in the 2A DI state semifinals on Thursday night, as Hawley clinched its second straight state championship game appearance.

RECEIVING STARS

Ernest Campbell, Refugio WR

Campbell caught three passes for 53 receiving yards and a touchdown grab and also ran nine times for 128 yards and a rushing touchdown, as the Bobcats won their 14th game in a row and defeated previously unbeaten Timpson 24-21 in the 2A DI state semifinals Friday night to advance to the UIL state championship for the first time since 2019.

Brandon Lundy, Mart WR

Lundy shined out wide for the Panthers on Thursday night in the state semifinals, catching four passes for 121 receiving yards and two touchdown catches to lead Mart to a 41-14 win over Burton to help Mart move on to the 2A DII UIL state title game.

DEFENSIVE/SPECIAL TEAMS STARS

Evan Jackson, Galena Park North Shore DB/QB

Jackson made a big impact for the Mustangs offensively, defensively and on special teams in a 49-34 victory over Austin Westlake on Saturday at Rice Stadium, which snapped the Chaparrals’ 54-game winning streak and vaulted North Shore into the 6A DI state title game for the fourth time in the last five years. Jackson found the end zone on a 79-yard punt return touchdown during the third quarter and fired a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christopher Barnes — North Shore’s longest play of the game offensively — during his only snap at QB against Westlake.

Tristan Exline, China Spring LB/WR

Exline played a major role in helping the Cougars claw their way back to the UIL state championship game during their first season competing at the 4A DI level. He tallied 15 total tackles, a sack and an interception to lead defending 4A DII state champ China Spring to a 33-27 victory over Decatur on Friday night in the state semifinals.