ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sedona 'crown jewel' parcel sold in record $20M all-cash deal

By Angela Gonzales, Phoenix Business Journal
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2KMV_0jh2428c00

A 40.1-acre parcel of undeveloped land in Sedona sold for a record $20 million.

The City of Sedona purchased the Sedona Cultural Park in an all-cash deal after its city council voted unanimously to purchase the property, which can be accessed from Highway 89A and Cultural Park Place.

The parcel includes the Georgia Frontiere Performing Arts Pavilion, formerly a 5,500-seat amphitheater that hosted several big concerts, including Norah Jones .

The amphitheater was only open between 2000 and 2003 when financial troubles hit, said Tod Christensen , an agent with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sedona Red Rock News

Organized theft steals $5K in jewelry from Sedona store

Organized retail crime has found its way to the streets of Sedona. A theft of $5,000 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs, a Sedona institution since 1976 that specializes in American Indian jewelry and rugs, has left the business community on high alert. “We’ve had a...
SEDONA, AZ
AZFamily

41-acre parcel of land sold to the City of Sedona for $20 million

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 41-acre parcel of land that includes the scenic “Gateway of Sedona” has sold for $20 million to the City of Sedona. In a Nov. 22 meeting, Sedona City Council members voted unanimously to approve the purchase of Sedona Cultural Park. “It was a pleasure representing this special parcel of land, and we truly believe the City of Sedona will develop the land with the Sedona residents’ best interests and input in mind,” Sauer said. The land’s listing on Land.com explained that the City has already approved uses of the land for multi-family housing, commercial and lodging, wellness, conference center, food services, and much more.
SEDONA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Flats at Jasper build-to-rent community breaks ground in Prescott

Mosaic and Atlantic Jasper have broken ground on The Flats at Jasper, a new build-to-rent (BTR) community within the nationally-recognized Jasper master planned community in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Atlantic Jasper, developer of The Flats, has partnered with Mosaic to build the 26.1-acre site, which will include 240 horizontal apartment-style build-to-rent units. The project is expected to benefit from the strong housing market in the Prescott area, providing a much needed transitional product type for out-of-town demand, which makes up a large portion of the population.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

5 Arizona Restaurants Make OpenTable’s Top 100 List for 2022

OpenTable has named the top 100 restaurants in America for 2022, curating a list of the most impressionable dining spots across the U.S. based on over 13 million diner reviews. The Valley’s Steak 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse and Ocean 44 along with The Henry in Phoenix and Mariposa in Sedona represent...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Ten Prescott Bars, Taverns, and Saloons to Celebrate New Year’s

The holidays are well underway in Prescott and it almost seems if you blink you’ll miss December entirely. Before you know it, we’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve and heading to Whiskey Row to catch the Boot Drop. As you make your plans to spend a night out on the town or celebrate the New Year, check out these ten bars, taverns, and saloons in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Ugly Sweater Contest Tomorrow Night at Sound Bites Grill

Don’t miss Wednesday night’s Ugly Sweater Contest and Wineaux Wednesday with Patrick Ki performing live, Dec. 14, 5 to 7 p.m. There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes awarded for the ugliest sweater. First place gets a $25 gift card and free Wineaux Wednesday tastings through the end of the year. Reserve a spot [...] This post Ugly Sweater Contest Tomorrow Night at Sound Bites Grill originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
prescottenews.com

ChristkindlMarket Street Closures December 15-19: Goodwin Street Closed Between Montezuma and Cortez

The Prescott Christmas Village and ChristkindlMarket will take place Friday, December 16 from 4-8 p.m., Saturday December 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday December 17 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Goodwin Street, between Montezuma and Cortez. Due to the extensive set up for the market, Goodwin will be closed starting Thursday December 15 at 7 a.m. until Monday December 19 at approximately 2 p.m.
PRESCOTT, AZ
lakepowelllife.com

Fraudulent Scam Targeting Property Owners

Flagstaff, AZ – The Coconino County Sheriff’s, Attorney’s, and Treasure r’s Offices are warning residents of a recent scam targeting property owners within Coconino County. A group presenting itself as Tax Assessment Securities has sent a false “warrant” to property owners, claiming a tax debt is...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police ask Public’s Help to Locate Stolen Trailer

On Thursday, December 15, the Prescott Valley Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer from the area of South State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona. The trailer, a 2019 PJ 18’ long flatbed trailer (similar trailer in photo) was removed from a gated yard. A Wyoming license plate of 063458 was mounted on the left fender and a homemade 2’x2’x8’ dimension plywood toolbox was mounted to the front of the trailer. Evidence was left on scene, and it is believed the trailer was likely taken within the last four days.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Congratulations To The NARTA Class 53

28 NARTA grads earn badges, positions with Arizona law enforcement agencies. The Yavapai College-based Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, NARTA, is sending 28 new police officers to work supporting law enforcement agencies across Arizona. NARTA Class 53 graduates celebrated their successful completion of a rigorous 21-week training program Dec. 8...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

First Case of Its Kind in County

YAVAPAI COUNTY NARCOTICS TASKFORCE MAKES CROSS COUNTRY ARREST OF DRUG DEALER FOR NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER IN OVERDOSE DEATH OF PRESCOTT MAN: First Case of Its Kind in County. The Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT), the multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency task force has arrested a suspect in the first Yavapai County case of holding a drug dealer responsible for the death of someone to whom he sold drugs.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Forest roads close near Flagstaff amid snowy conditions

Coconino National Forest officials are closing several forest roads in the Flagstaff Ranger District this week because of snowy and wet conditions. It follows the recent winter storm that brought several inches to many high-elevation mountain areas. The closures are designed for visitor safety and to protect forest roads during...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Flagstaff couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico honored during memorial at NAU

FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) - I had the privilege of meeting Yeon-Su while at Northern Arizona University. I had stayed after class to study for a big test, not realizing the next class was about to start. Yeon-Su was the first to walk through the doors. She came up to me with the biggest, most infectious smile and said, “hello, will you be staying for class?” I was embarrassed. We introduced ourselves, and she offered to help me study, but I gratefully declined. Then, she encouraged me to take one of her classes next semester. I said I would try, thanked her, and said goodbye. Even though the interaction lasted no more than two minutes, her welcoming spirit left a mark.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
FOX 28 Spokane

2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy