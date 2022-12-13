ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Posts Incredible Date Night Pics During ‘Much Needed Alone Time’

Yellowstone Season 5 is officially a go, which gave star Cole Hauser a chance to take a break and spend a romantic night with his wife, Cynthia. Filming is on hiatus for the cast and crew of the hit Paramount drama. And the premiere episode proved that the series is continuing to gain momentum with fans and ratings. That fact gave the Hausers reason to celebrate this week with some “much-needed alone time.”
MONTANA STATE
A.V. Club

This week's Yellowstone give us a bloody battle

An action-packed, but kinda aimless, installment of Yellowstone this week finds Beth and Summer duking it out in “Watch ’Em Ride Away,” the fighting equivalent of that Return Of The King ending. Let’s get into it. Here’s what went down. Bitter rival barely covers what...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set

In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Wide Open Country

What Is 'Yellowstone' About? A First Timer's Guide to The Popular Western Drama

The modern-Western drama Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has been taking fans on a wild ride ever since. The show centers on the Dutton family and their working cattle ranch. John Dutton owns the largest private land ranch in the state, and the family is in a constant battle to protect their land from those who want to destroy it -- including the neighboring Native American reservations, the state, and wealthy developers. Like any good TV drama, the characters relationships are complicated, to say the least. The show is rooted in family and what lengths the family will go to in protecting their legacy, even if it winds up tearing them apart.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Goofs Off With Mom on Dutton Ranch Trail Ride

On Sunday, Yellowstone fans were reintroduced to one crucial four-legged character, Tate Dutton’s horse Lucky. Tate actor Brecken Merrill revealed the return of the young cowboy’s steed after the fifth episode of season five aired. Then, on Tuesday—days before fans tune in to Yellowstone‘s next all-new episode—Merrill shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram. His video shows himself and his mom “goofing off” on one of the show’s trail rides.

Comments / 0

Community Policy