Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Posts Incredible Date Night Pics During ‘Much Needed Alone Time’
Yellowstone Season 5 is officially a go, which gave star Cole Hauser a chance to take a break and spend a romantic night with his wife, Cynthia. Filming is on hiatus for the cast and crew of the hit Paramount drama. And the premiere episode proved that the series is continuing to gain momentum with fans and ratings. That fact gave the Hausers reason to celebrate this week with some “much-needed alone time.”
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Reveal Which Actor They Would ‘Not’ Fist Fight
The Bunkhouse Boys are back for another breakdown of “Yellowstone,” this time talking about episode 3 and the epic bar fight at the end. They also take a moment to discuss who they would and wouldn’t take in a fistfight. The Stories from the Bunkhouse video opens...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: The Meaning Behind Monica Cutting Her Hair Off in Episode 3 Explained
Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ started off with a tragic loss for Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes).
A.V. Club
This week's Yellowstone give us a bloody battle
An action-packed, but kinda aimless, installment of Yellowstone this week finds Beth and Summer duking it out in “Watch ’Em Ride Away,” the fighting equivalent of that Return Of The King ending. Let’s get into it. Here’s what went down. Bitter rival barely covers what...
‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set
In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
Yellowstone Tourist Poses for ‘Cute’ Bison Selfie, and Why are We Not Surprised
It seems that some people will never learn. No matter how many shocking videos go viral of wild animals attacking tourists who get way too close. And, one recent video shows us exactly this as a national park tourist is caught posing for a “cute” selfie beside a massive wild bison at Yellowstone National Park.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 Ending Explained: Where Are the Dutton Cowboys Going?
A whole lot happens in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, so let’s break down that sweeping ending that ties directly... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 5 Ending Explained: Where Are the Dutton Cowboys Going? appeared first on Outsider.
What Is 'Yellowstone' About? A First Timer's Guide to The Popular Western Drama
The modern-Western drama Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has been taking fans on a wild ride ever since. The show centers on the Dutton family and their working cattle ranch. John Dutton owns the largest private land ranch in the state, and the family is in a constant battle to protect their land from those who want to destroy it -- including the neighboring Native American reservations, the state, and wealthy developers. Like any good TV drama, the characters relationships are complicated, to say the least. The show is rooted in family and what lengths the family will go to in protecting their legacy, even if it winds up tearing them apart.
Tears Fall as 'Yellowstone' Imagines “Horses In Heaven”
Is this finally the season of Yellowstone where everything between Beth and Jamie comes to a head? This week's new episode, "Horses In Heaven," certainly makes it seem as though that could be the case -- especially if Beth has anything to say about it. But let's come back to...
‘Yellowstone’ Cole Hauser Posts Perfect Rip Wheeler Message to Get You Through the Week
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser took to his Instagram to fire fans up with an awesome image of Rip Wheeler about to handle some business. The actor posted a picture from the hit show, featuring Rip silhouetted with a rifle in hand. “Good morning world,” the Good Will Hunting star captioned the image. “Get up and get it!”
WATCH: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Goofs Off With Mom on Dutton Ranch Trail Ride
On Sunday, Yellowstone fans were reintroduced to one crucial four-legged character, Tate Dutton’s horse Lucky. Tate actor Brecken Merrill revealed the return of the young cowboy’s steed after the fifth episode of season five aired. Then, on Tuesday—days before fans tune in to Yellowstone‘s next all-new episode—Merrill shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram. His video shows himself and his mom “goofing off” on one of the show’s trail rides.
Comments / 0