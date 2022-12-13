ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note

Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Mary Duncan

“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Amusement Park Slingshot Ride Snaps, Riders Slam Into Beam

A night at Winter Wonderland turned into a horrific evening when an amusement park ride became a giant slingshot, breaking free of restraints and sending a pod with two teenagers crashing into a beam. This all happened in London’s Hyde Park. It’s the holiday season all over the world and...
HollywoodLife

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
Motorious

1974 Pantera Has $175K Worth Of Body Work

It seems like a crazy price, but you might see things different when you look at the car. The Pantera, a beautiful mix between American and Italian design with a honking engine that made more than enough top power to spend the tires. It’s a car that many of us have dreamed of owning at some point in our lives. Even Elvis, the king of rock ‘n’ roll, dipped his toes into the waters of Italian automotive history by purchasing a Pantera of his own, which he promptly shot . This particular Pantera won’t be seeing much of any bullet holes in its dash anytime soon but it definitely will notice quite a few eyes on its tastefully crafted body lines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy