ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballinger, TX

Dual high-speed chases land Ballinger man on TGC Sheriff’s most wanted

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtDgH_0jh23KlO00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has added a Ballinger man they believe was involved in a high-speed chase last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ld0GX_0jh23KlO00
Stephen Allen Smith, CC: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlFH8_0jh23KlO00
Stephen Allen Smith, CC: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Stephen Allen Smith, of Ballinger, led deputies on a high-speed chase on a stolen motorcycle on Thursday, December 9, 2022.

The sheriff’s office says the chase began at the intersection of Side View Lane and Apache Trail north of San Angelo near US Highway 87 N. when deputies tried to stop Smith and one other man who were riding motorcycles that had been reported as stolen. Smith and the other rider, identified by the sheriff’s office as Jaysen Braman of Bushland, TX, took off in different directions and separate pursuits by deputies began.

Jaysen Braman, CC: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says Braman sped south into San Angelo where he was involved in a crash at the intersection of North Bryant Blvd. and West 29th Street.

Braman was arrested at the scene and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He was later released after posting bond.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oskxv_0jh23KlO00
    The scene of a crash on North Bryant Blvd and West 29th Street on December 9th, 2022. The crash followed the pursuit of Jaysen Braman by Tom Green County sheriff’s deputies.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fydlu_0jh23KlO00
    The scene of a crash on North Bryant Blvd and West 29th Street on December 9th, 2022. The crash followed the pursuit of Jaysen Braman by Tom Green County sheriff’s deputies.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZwHZ_0jh23KlO00
    The scene of a crash on North Bryant Blvd and West 29th Street on December 9th, 2022. The crash followed the pursuit of Jaysen Braman by Tom Green County sheriff’s deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith fled north toward Grape Creek and Carlsbad and abandoned the motorcycle near West Carlsbad Loop. Deputies say Smith then escaped into a pasture.

The sheriff’s office says Smith is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of property and criminal mischief. Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (325) 655-8111 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Attempted hit-and-run takes out electrical poles

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert regarding a wreck on the intersection of w 19th and Irving St by Bohlman Cleaners that knocked down several electrical poles and mailboxes. According to officers on the scene they were dispatched in reference to a hit-and-run accident. upon arriving on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Christmas decorations, packages reported stolen from homes in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Vogel Avenue – Deadly ConductA victim reported an unknown suspect pointed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspect accused of assaulting pregnant person with weapon in Abilene arrested

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of N Willis Street – Burglary of BuildingAn unknown suspect pried a […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Booking Report: Theft, Burglary & Public Intoxication

SAN ANGELO – 13 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including theft, burglary and public intoxication. 49-year-old Susanne Durham was arrested by San Angelo Police and charged with Theft of Property less than$2,500 with two previous convictions. She was booked into the jail at 8:53 p.m. and no bond was set at the time of her booking.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Shooting reported in downtown Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Santos Street – Criminal MischiefA criminal mischief report was taken in […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early police make recent arrests for possession of a controlled substance

The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook today:. On 12/13/22 at 420pm Early PD Officers stopped a vehicle with expired license plates in the 200 block of Early Blvd. Officers contacted the driver who only had an ID card and no driver’s license. The driver, George Ezequiel Lopez Jr was subsequently placed under arrest for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration, along with 2 Municipal Court warrants from the City of Early. Further investigation revealed Lopez was in possession of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with marijuana cigarettes, a container with THC wax and several debit cards in other individuals’ names. The passenger, Delores Fae Ramos was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines and was also placed under arrest. Further investigation revealed many items in the car were possibly taken in a burglary from Brownwood. Brownwood Police department is currently working on following up with that case. Lopez was charged with 2 charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of marjuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, No drivers license, fail to maintain financial responsibility and 2 Early PD warrants for no drivers license and speeding. The female passenger Ramos was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Brown County warrant. Both were booked into the Brown County Jail.
EARLY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Powerful Earthquake in the Permian Shakes San Angelo

There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

City Council receives a recommendation for the Chief of Police position

SAN ANGELO, Texas — During San Angelo’s City Council meeting on December 13, 2022, the Charter Review Committee presented their recommendations regarding the discussion of the position of police chief moving from an elected to an appointed position. When the discussion first began, the committee presented three options – no changes, leave it as an […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood police make recent arrest for stalking

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers with the Brownwood Police Department contacted a male victim who wished to file a report for harassment. The victim stated that he is family friends with a female who is...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy