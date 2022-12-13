ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

harvardpress.com

Devens intake center opens; DEC sets conditions

The state’s temporary center at Devens to help homeless people in Massachusetts find emergency housing is now open and receiving clients. The Devens Enterprise Commission, the agency that regulates development within the state-managed community, issued a temporary emergency use certificate of occupancy to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency last Friday, Dec. 9, and the center began receiving clients Monday this week. The certificate authorizes MEMA to use the Bob Eisengrein Community Center at 100 Sherman Avenue for a maximum of six months, subject to a number of conditions.
DEVENS, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Director Says DPW is Ready Whenever Snow Arrives

Forecasts indicate that Bedford will experience rain from the approaching major weather system on Friday. But Department of Public Works Director David Manugian believes that snow is inevitable, and he said the equipment and crews are ready. “The inch or so we received Sunday night gave us a chance to...
BEDFORD, MA
miltontimes.com

Novara to reopen after fire

It was a little after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when Vance Welch got a call from the Milton Fire Department - one that any business owner would hate to receive. They told him a fire had hit Novara, his flagship restaurant in East Milton Square. Standing in the...
tewksburycarnation.org

Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment

Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
TEWKSBURY, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Greystar Celebrates The Start Of Development At 1690 Revere Beach Parkway With Demolition Event

Everett, MA–Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing and commercial properties throughout the world, and locally in Greater Boston, held a ceremonial demolition event to mark the start of development at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway, the company’s newest residential project in Everett. 1690 Revere Beach Parkway is a two-phase, 741-unit residential development in Everett’s fast-growing Commercial Triangle district.
EVERETT, MA
nbcboston.com

Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward

MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond

From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k. Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:. $464,900. 3...
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Home on Brooksbie Road Heavily Damaged by Fire

A fire did heavy damage to a home at 36 Brooksbie Rd. during the late afternoon on Monday. Bedford Fire Chief David Grunes said the fire was caused by “the careless disposal of a cigarette.” Firefighters from Lexington and Burlington joined the Bedford Fire Department in putting out the conflagration.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

School Superintendent Search Focus Group Sessions Coming Up

~Submitted by Brad Morrison, Chair, For Bedford School Committee. Dear Bedford Public Schools and Bedford Communities,. The School Committee, in conjunction with Glenn Koocher from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC), has scheduled a series of focus group sessions so that we may hear from various groups of interested people as we undertake our search for the next Superintendent of Schools.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Housing Partnership Gives the Nod to Carlisle Road Project

Continuing an earlier discussion with Atty. Pam Brown and developer Brian DeVellis, the Bedford Housing Partnership voted unanimously to support the Carlisle Road Project at last night’s meeting. Atty. Brown reviewed the site plan again, with particular emphasis on the location and distribution of the 35 affordable units that...
BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Boston city officials seek out owner of a cat with rabies

BOSTON — Boston city officials are looking for the owner of a cat found in Dorchester that has tested positive for rabies. A sick stray cat reported in front of 132 Glenway St., in Dorchester, has tested positive for rabies, Boston Public Health Commission reported. The Boston Animal Care...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Where have all the workers gone?

BOSTON - From doctors' offices and restaurants to schools and stores, we've seen worker shortages everywhere. And now we may know why.It's not necessarily because people don't want to work anymore as much as they just don't live here anymore."Massachusetts has had the luxury for a long time of thinking people will come here," says Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF). But according to a new MTF study, that has become wishful thinking."Declining birthrate, an aging population, less international immigration, it's all coming to a head," says McAnneny.And people are voting with their feet. The study finds we're...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Acquires 23 Winterberry Way

At their Dec. 6 meeting, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (the Trust) became the owner of an affordable three-bedroom home at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, on Nov. 29, the Trust voted unanimously to reaffirm the town’s first right of refusal to purchase the property, to approve the purchase and sale agreement, and to authorize the Town Manager to execute the purchase and sale agreement on behalf of the Trust.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Rotary Club of Bedford Winter Community Breakfast Wrap Up

The Bedford High School cafeteria was bustling with activity bright and early on Sunday morning, Dec. 11. After a three-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Bedford held their annual holiday breakfast fundraiser for the 34th time! Formerly Breakfast with Santa, the event was broadened to include more than the beloved photos with Santa, hot pancake breakfast, crafts, and annual custom coloring book (download the coloring book here). This year, families also enjoyed a winter photo booth, many games of dreidel, cookie decorating, meeting Mrs. Claus, and as a special treat – live music by Bedford students through POMS (Patrons of Music Students).
BEDFORD, MA
