Yale empowers operations to set their own standard with highly configurable new lift trucks
Yale Materials Handling Corporation rolls out the first lift trucks in its new Series N lineup with the introduction of counterbalanced models available in the 4,000-to-7,000-pound capacity range. Built on a scalable platform, not only does the Yale® Series N offer strong productivity, operator ergonomics, and a low total cost of ownership, it allows material handling operations to option up based on their unique needs.
Selected Joulin grippers now sold under the Kenos® brand
End of May, Piab acquired Joulin, a global provider of vacuum gripping solutions. Now, Piab has integrated three of Joulin’s gripper ranges into its Kenos® portfolio, while the solutions for the heavy-duty industries continue to be marketed under the Joulin brand, whose experts further support these industries in defining the best system for each individual customer.
US Cutting Tool Orders totaled $200.6 Million in October 2022, bringing Year-Over-Year total to 11.7%
October 2022 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $200.6 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was up 3.4% from September’s $194.0 million and up 11.7% when compared with the $179.6 million reported for October 2021. This has been the highest monthly total since October 2019. With a year-to-date total of $1.8 billion, 2022 is up 9.4% when compared to the same time period in 2021.
Women In Trucking Association announces Silver Partnership with Suburban Propane
The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) welcomes its newest Silver Level Partner, Suburban Propane, a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. Since joining in 2021, Suburban...
