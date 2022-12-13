October 2022 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $200.6 million, according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute (USCTI) and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was up 3.4% from September’s $194.0 million and up 11.7% when compared with the $179.6 million reported for October 2021. This has been the highest monthly total since October 2019. With a year-to-date total of $1.8 billion, 2022 is up 9.4% when compared to the same time period in 2021.

