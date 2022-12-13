Meet ‘Magic: The Gathering’ author Jay Annelli

Jay Annelli will sign copies of his new book, “Magic: The Gathering The Visual Guide,” from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Beyond Comics, 5632 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick.

“Magic: The Gathering” is a fantastical multiverse of mystical beings, fabled realms and mythical creatures. Dominating all are the mighty sorcerers known as planeswalkers. To be a planeswalker is to be powerful beyond measure — a wizard who can bend magic to their will and step through the veil of reality itself. These fearsome mages cross between the planes of existence, battling to save others or to destroy them, to fight darkness or to create it.