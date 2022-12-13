Fallon Fires Back on Behalf on Fauci After Elon Musk’s Pronoun Tweet: ‘Like a Tesla Battery, Elon’s on Fire’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Lynn Peckham
3d ago
I like Fallon, it's just a shame he hasn't a clue as to the extent that the blood and corruption THAT FRAUD FAUCI is carrying. Time will tell just like the Biden’s, Pelosi, Gate's and the remaining entourage!!
Reply
2
Jill Crook
3d ago
who real cares about Jimmy digging has say no body watch that show the media keeps him afloat
Reply(1)
3
Related
Elon Musk Sells $3.6 Billion in Tesla Shares as Twitter Ad Woes Mount
Elon Musk sold 22 million shares of Tesla this week, netting about $3.6 billion, he said in a regulatory filing. The sales bring the total he’s sold this year to around $40 billion. Wall Street is worried that the enigmatic CEO, who earns $55 million a year to run Tesla, is pouring not only his cash but also his attention into the money-losing Twitter at the expense of the electric car maker.
Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane.
Kimmel Compares ‘Avatar 2’ to Twitter: ‘Even Elon Musk Was Like, You Guys Overpaid’ (Video)
The late-night host didn't pull punches as the historically bloated blockbuster hits the silver screen
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were ‘In a State of Panic’ During Their ‘Freedom Flight’: ‘They Felt Exposed’
A body language expert says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were 'in a state of panic.' Here's what the expert shared about their behavior after leaving the royal family.
Twitter suspended an account tracking Elon Musk's jet. We asked the account's creator about the ban.
Twitter suspended, then briefly brought back, an account that tracked Elon Musk’s private jet. USA TODAY asked the account creator about the ban.
Musk lifts Twitter suspensions of journalists: ‘People have spoken’
Elon Musk has reinstated the Twitter accounts of a half dozen journalists who had been briefly suspended for showing how to track the location of the billionaire’s private jet. The move to lift the bans early Saturday came after Musk faced a firestorm of criticism from prominent political figures, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, for suspending the accounts. The Twitter CEO said he allowed the users back on the platform based on the results of a 24-hour Twitter survey that he posted Thursday night where he asked if the accounts should be reinstated immediately or in...
Even Pro-Elon Musk Journalists Think His Twitter Ban for Doxxing Went Too Far
Can you both support Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter, but also strongly oppose his most capricious move yet? It turns out you can – and even stay on Twitter to tell the tale. Bari Weiss, the independent journalist whom Musk handpicked to release a batch of “Twitter files”...
Tesla’s 3rd-Largest Shareholder Demands Elon Musk Exit CEO Role, Says Electric Carmaker Needs ‘Tim Cook-Like’ Leader
Indonesian billionaire KoGuan Leo, the third-largest individual Tesla shareholder, has called for CEO Elon Musk to step down in favor of a “Tim Cook-like” leader now that his attention has been largely diverted to Twitter. “Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO,” Leo tweeted Dec. 14....
Twitter Threatened With EU Sanctions Following Elon Musk’s Journalist Purge
New laws in Europe requiring "media freedom" could result in crackdown
‘Westworld’ and Other Shows Pulled by HBO Max to Be Licensed to Free Ad-Supported Streamers
Prepare to see these scrapped HBO Max shows on free streaming TV in the near future
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 11