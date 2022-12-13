Over the past few seasons, New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has emerged as one of the top pass rushers in the entire NFL. But he doesn’t even seem to think that he’s the best pass rusher on his team. And on Monday night, Patriots defensive end Josh Uche made that statement look correct.

Josh Uche had a breakout performance against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, registering three sacks. After the game, Matthew Judon praised Josh Uche and took a victory lap for suggesting that he wasn’t the best pass rusher on the roster.

“I told you all I wasn’t the best pass rusher and our best pass rusher is emerging,” Judon said of Uche, according to Pro Football Talk. “People are going to have to block him, and if they don’t and they chip my side, and they worry about me, Uche will do that every week. I love the way he’s playing with confidence and poise, and this is the most he’s played since he’s been in the NFL, so it’s taken a toll on him, but he’s gone out there and he’s had a lot of success. We all knew it, we all knew the type of player he was, he was drafted pretty high here, and now he’s emerging, and folks are going to have to find out.”

If Uche can play like this consistently, the Patriots could develop one of the most potent pass rushes in the entire NFL.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

The post Elite pass rusher claims young teammate is even better appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .