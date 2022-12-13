Read full article on original website
Related
'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Can't Help But Gush Over Making Horror Films
Ortega praised the genre after "The Tonight Show" host brought up her appearance in a teaser trailer for "Scream VI."
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Gets First Look, February Premiere Date at Netflix (Photos)
A new core four is coming to town
Ratings: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Transports ABC to Demo Win
The 30th anniversary show starring H.E.R. is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
‘Barbie’ Trailer: First Look at Greta Gerwig’s Live-Action Flick Finds Margot Robbie Living in a Material World (Video)
Gerwig co-wrote and directs the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Runner-Up, Dies by Suicide at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, an all-star competitor on “So You Think You Can Dance” and longtime “Ellen” DJ, has died by suicide. His wife confirmed his passing Wednesday morning in a statement to People. He was 40. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
‘Kindred’ Showrunner Unpacks the Biggest Changes From Octavia Butler’s Book
Creator Branden Jacobs-Jenkins says he was inspired by Butler's admission that she "didn't crack" this particular story
Sofia Carson and Diane Warren Take the Stage at the 2022 Power Women Summit to Perform Their Award-Winning Song ‘Applause’ (Video)
Pat yourself on the back because somehow you found the faith to make it through another day, Carson said during the performance
‘Los Espookys’ Co-Creator Julio Torres’ New Series ‘Little Films’ Moving Forward at HBO
Production on the series, executive produced by Emma Stone, begins in February
Henry Cavill to Star in, Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon Studios
The news comes the same week we learned the former star of "The Witcher" would not be returning to play DC's Superman
The Scene at Power Women Summit 2022, From ‘RHOBH’ Star Kenya Moore to Claire Foy (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Dec. 14 event included "The Woman King" actress Thuso Mbedu, "White Lotus" star Sabrina Impacciatore, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Jodie Sweetin
‘House of the Dragon’ EP on Bringing a Female Perspective to the Show’s Graphic Depiction of Childbirth: ‘This Could Be the Day You Die’
Power Women Summit 2022: Sara Hess says she wanted to upend the conventional birthing scenes seen on TV
How to Watch ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration': Is the Special Streaming?
In honor of Disney’s beloved 1991 animated film “Beauty and the Beast,” ABC and Disney is mounting the live-action “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” from “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu. Here’s all you need to know to watch the...
Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Says She Probably Won’t Put Her Kids in the Industry (Video)
Power Women Summit 2022: "These kids are suffering in so many ways in which you'd never want your own kids to suffer," the "Even Stevens" actress said
‘Great Expectations’ Off Broadway Review: Eddie Izzard Is a Pip – and All the Other Characters, Too
The actor-comedian proves a gifted storyteller in a Dickens adaptation by her brother, Mark Izzard
Apple TV+’s ‘Spirited’ and Amazon’s ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Are the Top Holiday Movies on Streaming | Chart
Disney+ is getting most of the seasonal action, though, with its "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special"
Disney+ Renews ‘The Santa Clauses’ – as Demand Drops 12% for the Tim Allen Show | Chart
Meanwhile Netflix’s ”Wednesday“ continues its dance at the top of the rankings. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Tyler Perry to Write, Produce and Direct WWII Film ‘Six Triple Eight’ at Netflix￼
Film is based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media
Hollywood’s Woman Problem: Disney and Paramount Released Zero Films With a Female Director This Year – While Sony Had 6
Sony led all major studios with six wide-release movies directed by women -- two thirds of the industry-wide total
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0