ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Overnight Shooting Between 2 People on Broadwater in Billings

According to the Billings Police Department Overnight:. Billings Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Broadwater Ave in Billings around 1:42 AM after a call of shots fired. On arrival, police spoke to locals and found nobody witnessed the shooting, however video footage showed two suspects exchanging gunfire. As...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Two women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino

BILLINGS — Two women who admitted to stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property were sentenced this week to prison terms, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, was...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Shots fired in Billings alley; BPD has video

It’s unusual to have video of a gunfire exchange between two people but no known witnesses seeing it. But that’s how the BPD is investigating multiple shots fired early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Schwartz, officers responded to multiple shots fired in an alley in the 200 block...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Male suspect allegedly stabs female victim during disturbance in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A male suspect allegedly stabbed a female victim during a disturbance in the 800 block of South 28th Street in Billings Wednesday around 2:15 a.m., police said. The Billings Police Department said on social media the male suspect stabbed the woman in the leg and fled on...
NewsTalk 95.5

EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places

Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings PD Looking For Missing Person After Domestic Disturbance

BPD Received a report of Shanyel StrangeOwl being removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance by an ex-boyfriend yesterday, December 8th. Shanyel is female, 30-years-old, Native American, 5'7", 190lbs. According to BPD, Shanyel may be with Lawrence Demarais (below). Lawrence is described as a white male, 5'8", and 200...
BILLINGS, MT
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado

A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
SHERIDAN, WY
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy