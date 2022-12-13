ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Daily Advance

Column: With life full of mystery, Jesus remains our constant

My husband and I turned 60 this year. We sold our family restaurant and now sleep has returned. When I was younger and would hear, “the older you get, the faster time passes,” I had no idea the truth that would ring out with those words. Now it is our reality. We watch our grandbabies change moment by moment, holding them as they emerge into the world and then, it is as if not a week passes that they are climbing trees and swimming in...

