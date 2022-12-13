Read full article on original website
Keri Hilson Believes Kelsey Harris Was Bribed By Tory Lanez
After Kelsey pleaded the fifth and was granted immunity, Keri Hilson thinks Megan’s former BFF may have taken hush money. These days, just about everyone has something to say about the trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. This week, court proceedings kicked off with a bang as Megan and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, took the stand. From the onset of Harris’s testimony, she reportedly pleaded the fifth because she didn’t want to incriminate herself. Prosecutors went on record to state that anything Harris said during her testimony would not be used as information to file charges at a later date. After being granted immunity, Harris gave her side of the story.
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Gucci Mane Advocates Against Pooh Shiesty’s “Unacceptable” Prison Conditions
The Memphis rapper has been behind bars since 2021 and is currently serving a 63 month sentence. Rapper and business mogul Gucci Mane used his Instagram for justice earlier this week while discussing Poosh Shiesty’s prison conditions. Tagging President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, the “Lemonade” artist called the situation “unacceptable.”
Birdman & Juvenile Represent On “Ali”
Birdman and Juvenile reconnected this week to deliver some new heat paying homage to one of the greatest boxers of all time. The Cash Money co-founder and the Hot Boy alumni joined forces for their new song, “Ali.” The record serves as a tribute to Muhammad Ali as Birdman and Juvenile compare their greatness to the late boxer. The smooth production — handled by D-Roc and twoprxducers — and melodious vocal performance make for an excellent return for J.A.G. In the video, they bring fans back to NOLA while also reflecting on humble beginnings and overcoming adversity. “Ali” is truly a motivational single that captures the excellent chemistry between Birdman and Juvenile after all these years.
Floyd Mayweather Blesses Five Kids With Christmas Money
Floyd Mayweather is feeling the Christmas spirit. Floyd Mayweather is one of the wealthiest men in the entire sports world. He is someone who has always flaunted that wealth, however, he certainly gives back when he has the chance. Not everyone is as generous with their money, especially when there is no obligation to be. Regardless, Mayweather tries to help when he can.
Kelsey Harris Tapes Played In Court, Says She Saw Tory Lanez Shoot Megan
Kelsey testified she didn’t remember much of anything about the shooting, but in an audio of her interview with prosecutors, she gave precise details. The trial involving Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kelsey Nicole Harris is playing out like a soap opera. No one knew what to expect when it was first announced that Harris would testify for the prosecution. She and her former best friend Megan Thee Stallion have been at odds ever since the rapper was shot in July 2020. There were diss tracks, Livestreams, and insults thrown—but it was believed that when the trial began, the world would receive answers.
Zack Fox Returns With Soulful “Wood Tip” EP
If you know anything about Zack Fox, you know that he is one of the funniest people on the planet. He has hosted numerous shows throughout his career, and his Twitter account will always have you laughing. Additionally, Fox has proven himself to be a solid musician. The man has a few hits to his name, including the incredibly catchy “fafo.”
Kendrick Lamar Drops “Count Me Out” Video With Helen Mirren Starring As His Therapist
The Compton rapper flaunts his acting skills in the new music video. Months after the release of his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar has debuted the official music video for “Count Me Out.”. Starring Helen Mirren as his therapist, the Compton rapper shows off...
Ab-Soul Lights Up “Herbert” Ft. Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch & More
When Top Dawg Entertainment shoots, they never miss, and Ab-Soul continues his reign with Herbert. The California icon is back with his first project in six years, and it is an offering that once again highlights Ab’s talents. Artists like Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, Joey Bada$$, SiR, and even TDE’s president Punch make appearances on the record. It’s a lyrical giant from one track to the next, and fans have already taken to social media to dissect his bars.
Ab-Soul Denies Dissing Kid Cudi On “Herbert”
The Carson emcee laid some rumors to rest ahead of the release of his anticipated album. We’re officially only 24 hours away from receiving a new album from Ab-Soul. It has been six years since the Carson, Calif. rapper blessed fans with an album, so the anticipated arrival of Herbert has Hip Hop on the edge of its seat. The reclusive emcee has emerged with a press run to promote the project, and while speaking with the Rap Radar Podcast, Ab cleared up rumors about allegedly taking a verbal jab at Kid Cudi.
DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana Get Into Heated Back And Forth
After involving himself in the recent rumors surrounding Diddy and Yung Miami, the “Material Girl” rapper is sticking up for his best friend. DJ Akademiks loves to get himself involved in a conflict. As a result, it appears as though an unexpected beef is unraveling before our eyes.
Lil Duval Apologizes To Nick Cannon For Joking On Video About Baby Zen
Nick questioned the comedian about what he found funny about him speaking on his late infant son. His funny takes on pop culture often cause him to go viral, but this time, Lil Duval admits his wrongs. This week, Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott face an anniversary that no parent wants to see. It was on December 15 of last year when their five-month-old son, Zen Cannon, passed away from brain cancer. Cannon has spoken candidly about enduring such a loss, and he sat down with The Checkup with Dr. David Agus to explain how he has coped one year later.
Omerettà The Great Details Desire To Dominate In Fashion & Music In “On The Come Up”
The “Sorry Not sorry” hitmaker talks her viral beginnings, plans to take on fashion, and names which legendary rapper is her GOAT. Her viral track may have introduced a new wave of fans, but Omerettà The Great has worked on her career for years. “Sorry Not Sorry” ushered in a new era for the Atlanta star as people debated who truly is a native of the ATL. Beyond her controversial release, Omerettà also highlighted aspects of her personal life in the Love & Hip Hop franchise. Her short-lived tenure on the series further pushed her into mainstream conversations.
Jacquees Opens Up On “Sincerely For You” Ft. 21 Savage, Summer Walker, 6LACK & More
The self-proclaimed “King of R&B” took some time to evolve as a man and artist, and now Jacquees is back with a new album. The R&B crooner has been actively involved in the industry for over a decade, but the last few years have been quiet about new albums. King of R&B arrived in November 2019 and his Christmas in Decatur project followed soon after, and in 2020, the Southern star delivered a mixtape, Exit 68.
Jermaine Dupri Says He Created “106 & Park” For Bow Wow
The megaproducer is shedding light on how one of BET’s most memorable shows was developed. There have been talks about having 106 & Park revived for BET, and now, Jermaine Dupri is taking a walk down memory lane. Last year, Bow Wow expressed interest in having an executive position at BET. During that time, there were also speculations that he wanted to revive 106 & Park for this generation of R&B and Hip Hop listeners, but later, he revealed that the BET powers that be weren’t interested in the concept.
Gunna Released From Jail: Hip-Hop Reacts
Roddy Ricch, Kid Cudi, Jacquees, and more celebrate Gunna’s release from jail. Gunna is no longer in jail. In a shocking development on Wednesday, the YSL Records artist pleaded guilty to a single charge in his RICO case. According to Billboard, Gunna took an Alford plea, which allowed him to formally admit his guilt while maintaining his innocence. As a result, the 29-year-old artist was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Ashanti Reacts To Possibility Of Getting Back Together With Nelly
In a new interview with Andy Cohen, the 42-year-old addresses the recent rumblings. Could Ashanti and Nelly be getting back together? Earlier this month, the former celebrity couple were sparking rumors of a potential reunion. It all started when the pair appeared on stage together while at Power 98.3 and...
DJ Akademiks Receives DM From Diddy About Yung Miami
When Diddy said he wasn’t playing about his Shawty Wop, he wasn’t kidding. He doesn’t usually return to backtrack on his beefs, but DJ Akademiks is moving differently after waging war with Yung Miami. The blogger has often been on the wrong side of several artists due to the nature of his reports. Whether through his interviews or Twitch Livestreams, Akademiks doesn’t hold back in his unfiltered criticisms. Over the years, he’s had quite a bit to say about Yung Miami and her career, so it was no surprise that he touched on her relationship with Sean “Diddy Combs.”
Latto Is Back With “Another Nasty Song”
Throughout her career, Latto has built herself something of a reputation for making salacious songs. Like many other female rap divas, she’s not afraid to let her confidence shine through as she talks her shit. Of course, this sort of attitude comes with its share of haters, but the 23-year-old isn’t letting them phase her.
Young Dolph Shines On Posthumous Album, “Paper Route Frank”
Young Dolph had an amazing career that inspired numerous artists from the Memphis area. His tragic passing last year sent shockwaves throughout the music world, and it remains hard to fathom what happened. Overall, it is just a truly sad situation. Although he is no longer with us, Dolph had...
