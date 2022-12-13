Read full article on original website
Atlanta Braves dream lineup after trading for Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves completely changed the look of their catching corps in a three-team trade that brought Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta. How does that trade impact the Braves lineup?. With Oakland catcher Sean Murphy being one of the hottest names on the MLB trade market since...
Eric Hosmer DFA is latest questionable Red Sox roster decision
Red Sox acquire RHP Wyatt Mills from Royals, DFA Eric Hosmer. The Boston Red Sox have designated Eric Hosmer for assignment. It’s the corresponding move to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Wyatt Mills, the right-handed pitcher sent to Boston from the Kansas City Royals on Friday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace.
Willson Contreras contract sets up for another big Cardinals move this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are making smart moves this offseason as they allow flexibility to spend more money following the Willson Contreras signing. The St. Louis Cardinals recently made a big splash on the market by signing star catcher Willson Contreras, replacing veteran Yadier Molina who retired following the 2022 season. They signed him to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million, and are giving him $10 million in his first season to allow flexibility to spend.
Astros better not steal Yankees outfield trade target from Diamondbacks
It would be a new level of cruel for the Astros to take the Yankees’ lunch in low-tier trade discussions in addition to postseason battles. According to Bob Nightengale, though, Houston has butted their heads into the Yanks’ (rather underwhelming) conversations surrounding their left field vacancy. First came...
Scott Boras rubs Xander Bogaerts failure in Red Sox faces at Masataka Yoshida introduction
When Scott Boras arrived at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon for Masataka Yoshida’s introduction, he looked like the cat that ate the canary. In 2019, Boras sat at Fenway Park and gritted his teeth while Xander Bogaerts signed a team-friendly contract extension. The super-agent, known for getting his clients the richest, longest contracts in free agency, knew that the Red Sox were getting much more than they were paying for.
A trade for Chicago Cubs to acquire familiar face at shortstop
If Cubs fans think they hate Jed Hoyer now, just wait until this trade is done with. Just a year-plus after leaving Chicago, could a Javy Baez reunion make sense?. Is it likely that the Cubs bring Javy Baez back to the north side of Chicago? No, not right now.
Yankees sign Carlos Rodon to land another free agency prize: Sources
The New York Yankees are signing free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodon, landing the best pitcher left on the market in the Bronx. Star left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. After signing Aaron Judge, the Yankees...
A trade the Cardinals can make for pitching after passing on Carlos Rodon
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly not in on free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon. But, they can make a trade for a new starter. There has been plenty of movement in the starting pitching market this offseason. Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander joined new teams in the Texas Rangers and New York Mets, respectively. Taijuan Walker and Jameson Taillon received big four-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. There is one big name remaining in Carlos Rodon, the former San Francisco Giant.
How To Watch Eagles versus Bears: Live Stream, TV, Radio
If you didn’t know any better, you might think the Philadelphia Eagles were playing the Dallas Cowboys this week. They aren’t. That grudge match will have to wait until Week 16 on Christmas Eve, but this week’s trip to Soldier Field should serve as a nice appetizer.
3 moves White Sox can still make after Andrew Benintendi signing
The Chicago White Sox made their first big move of the offseason on Friday afternoon, signing outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Andrew Benintendi takes care of Chicago’s need for a corner outfielder, and finally makes a decent-sized splash on the free-agent market for a White Sox fanbase that has been clamoring for any sort of signing.
2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Late season reshuffle at the top
With all the changes in the playoff picture and the postseason reshuffling from the top down, we are beginning to see some big changes in the NFL draft since my my last mock draft. Certain teams’ draft needs are becoming more apparent while other teams are getting healthier and finding another draft need.
Miami Heat ‘clap back’ at NBA League Office over injury report fine
The Miami Heat are still trying to figure some things out on the court. In order to do so, they’ll have to lean into their identity on a full-scale basis. That means that they’ll have to tap into that gritty, determined, and strong-willed mentality that has gotten them this far as an organization. In fact, they may have to go, borderline, petty in order to motivate themselves, especially with their penchant to play down thus far this season.
