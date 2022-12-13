‘Pachinko’ Wins Ensemble Cast Award as Independent Spirit TV Nominations Are Announced

Film Independent has revealed the television nominations for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards , which this year have gone gender-neutral, just like its film colleagues. As revealed online Tuesday morning by Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions “) , the annoncement included a winner: Apple TV+’s “ Pachinko ” won for best new ensemble cast, including Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson and Yuh-jung Youn.

Overall, leading the nominees were ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” FX’s “The Bear,” Apple TV+’s “Severance” and HBO Max’s “Severance,” all tied with three nods each.

“As the television landscape continues to evolve, and independent artists expand the idea of how stories can be told, we’re proud to be changing with them,” said Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent. “With our new categories and gender-neutral acting awards, we hope to better reflect the diversity of incredible work being created by these talented artists.”

With the categories going gender neutral, the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series award was expanded to 10 nominees and a Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series award has been added to honor performances outside of the leading roles.

The film portion of the Independent Spirits were announced on Nov. 22, with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” leading the pack.

The Spirit Awards ’ TV component were first introduced for the 2021 ceremony, and honor first-year shows only. Also, unlike the film competition, there’s no budget cap on productions. According to Film Independent, “this year the Spirit Awards Television Nominating Committees selected nominees applying the following guidelines: uniqueness of vision, original and provocative subject matter, economy of means.”

The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in-person on the beach in Santa Monica. With no TV outlet this year, the Independent Spirits will instead be streamed internationally across multiple online and digital platforms.

Here are the nominees:

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“The Bear “ (FX)

Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer

Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

“Pachinko “ (Apple TV+)

Creator/Executive Producer: Soo Hugh

Executive Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Justin Chon, Kogonada

Co-Executive Producers: Dani Gorin, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Ethan Kuperberg

“The Porter ” (CBC)

Creators/Executive Producers: Marsha Greene, Annmarie Morais, Arnold Pinnock

Creator/Co-Executive Producer: Bruce Ramsay

Creator: Aubrey Nealon

Executive Producers: Ian Dimerman, Jennifer Kawaja, Charles Officer, R.T. Thorne, Aml Ameen, Bruno Dubé, Alfre Woodard, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin

Co-Executive Producers: Elise Cousineau, Andrea Glinski, Steve Cochrane, Daphne Park

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Erickson

Executive Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron

Co-Executive Producers: Jill Footlick, Kari Drake

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Creator/Executive Producer: Patrick Somerville

Executive Producers: Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

Co-Executive Producers: David Nicksay, Nick Cuse

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “Reservation Dogs,” FX)

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Aml Ameen , “The Porter”

Mohammed Amer , “Mo”

Quinta Brunson , “Abbott Elementary”

Bridget Everett , “Somebody Somewhere”

KaMillion , “Rap Sh!t”

Melanie Lynskey , “Yellowjackets”

Himesh Patel , “Station Eleven”

Sue Ann Pien , “As We See It”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Ben Whishaw , “This is Going to Hurt”

(LAST YEAR’S WINNERS: Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” and Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” )

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Danielle Deadwyler , “Station Eleven”

Ayo Edebiri , “The Bear”

Jeff Hiller , “Somebody Somewhere”

Gbemisola Ikumelo , “A League of Their Own”

Janelle James , “Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach , “The Bear”

Frankie Quiñones , “This Fool”

Sheryl Lee Ralph , “Abbott Elementary”

Molly Shannon , “I Love That For You”

Tramell Tillman , “Severance”

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“ Children of the Underground ”

Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Ted Gesing, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Kate Barry; Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither

“ Mind Over Murder ”

Executive Producers: Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

“ Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? ”

Executive Producers: Nick Boak, Andrew Renzi, Andrew D. Corkin, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma; Co-Executive Producer: Jeremiah Murphy

“ The Rehearsal ”

Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder; Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith; Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

“ We Need to Talk About Cosby ”

Executive Producers: W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn; Co-Executive Producer: Geraldine L. Porras

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “Black and Missing” )

