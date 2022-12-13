ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pachinko’ Wins Ensemble Cast Award as Independent Spirit TV Nominations Are Announced

By Michael Schneider
 3 days ago
Film Independent has revealed the television nominations for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards , which this year have gone gender-neutral, just like its film colleagues. As revealed online Tuesday morning by Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions “) , the annoncement included a winner: Apple TV+’s “ Pachinko ” won for best new ensemble cast, including Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson and Yuh-jung Youn.

Overall, leading the nominees were ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” FX’s “The Bear,” Apple TV+’s “Severance” and HBO Max’s “Severance,” all tied with three nods each.

“As the television landscape continues to evolve, and independent artists expand the idea of how stories can be told, we’re proud to be changing with them,” said Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent. “With our new categories and gender-neutral acting awards, we hope to better reflect the diversity of incredible work being created by these talented artists.”

With the categories going gender neutral, the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series award was expanded to 10 nominees and a Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series award has been added to honor performances outside of the leading roles.

The film portion of the Independent Spirits were announced on Nov. 22, with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” leading the pack.

The Spirit Awards ’ TV component were first introduced for the 2021 ceremony, and honor first-year shows only. Also, unlike the film competition, there’s no budget cap on productions. According to Film Independent, “this year the Spirit Awards Television Nominating Committees selected nominees applying the following guidelines: uniqueness of vision, original and provocative subject matter, economy of means.”

The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in-person on the beach in Santa Monica. With no TV outlet this year, the Independent Spirits will instead be streamed internationally across multiple online and digital platforms.

Here are the nominees:

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“The Bear “ (FX)

Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer

Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

“Pachinko “ (Apple TV+)

Creator/Executive Producer: Soo Hugh

Executive Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Justin Chon, Kogonada

Co-Executive Producers: Dani Gorin, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Ethan Kuperberg

“The Porter ” (CBC)

Creators/Executive Producers: Marsha Greene, Annmarie Morais, Arnold Pinnock

Creator/Co-Executive Producer: Bruce Ramsay

Creator: Aubrey Nealon

Executive Producers: Ian Dimerman, Jennifer Kawaja, Charles Officer, R.T. Thorne, Aml Ameen, Bruno Dubé, Alfre Woodard, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin

Co-Executive Producers: Elise Cousineau, Andrea Glinski, Steve Cochrane, Daphne Park

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Erickson

Executive Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron

Co-Executive Producers: Jill Footlick, Kari Drake

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Creator/Executive Producer: Patrick Somerville

Executive Producers: Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

Co-Executive Producers: David Nicksay, Nick Cuse

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “Reservation Dogs,” FX)

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Aml Ameen , “The Porter”

Mohammed Amer , “Mo”

Quinta Brunson , “Abbott Elementary”

Bridget Everett , “Somebody Somewhere”

KaMillion , “Rap Sh!t”

Melanie Lynskey , “Yellowjackets”

Himesh Patel , “Station Eleven”

Sue Ann Pien , “As We See It”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Ben Whishaw , “This is Going to Hurt”

(LAST YEAR’S WINNERS: Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” and Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” )

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Danielle Deadwyler , “Station Eleven”

Ayo Edebiri , “The Bear”

Jeff Hiller , “Somebody Somewhere”

Gbemisola Ikumelo ,  “A League of Their Own”

Janelle James , “Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach , “The Bear”

Frankie Quiñones , “This Fool”

Sheryl Lee Ralph , “Abbott Elementary”

Molly Shannon ,  “I Love That For You”

Tramell Tillman , “Severance”

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Children of the Underground

Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Ted Gesing, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Kate Barry;  Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither

Mind Over Murder

Executive Producers: Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

Executive Producers: Nick Boak, Andrew Renzi, Andrew D. Corkin, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma;  Co-Executive Producer: Jeremiah Murphy

The Rehearsal

Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder; Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith; Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Executive Producers: W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn; Co-Executive Producer: Geraldine L. Porras

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “Black and Missing” )

Variety

A24’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads HCA Film Awards Total Nominations With 16

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the 2023 HCA Film Awards with nine nominations including best picture, in addition to the seven HCA Creative Arts nods it received, bringing its total to 16 total noms. Among its massive total are four acting mentions for Michelle Yeoh in best actress, Ke Huy Quan in supporting actor and two supporting actress nods for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. Searchlight Pictures’ “The Banshees of Inisherin” added seven nominations to its sole mention for best original score, which includes best picture, actor for Colin Farrell and supporting actress for Kerry Condon. The Hollywood Critics...
Variety

HBO Superhero Movie-Making Comedy Pilot Sets Main Cast

HBO’s comedy pilot about the making of a franchise superhero movie has set its main cast, Variety has learned. Billy Magnussen, Jessica Hynes, Darren Goldstein, Lolly Adefope, and Isaac Powell have been cast as series regulars, while Daniel Brühl and Richard E. Grant have been cast in recurring guest star roles in the pilot, which is titled “The Franchise.” Per the official logline, the project follows “a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood’s new dawn or...
Variety

6 Biggest Takeaways From Variety’s FYC Fest

As awards season shifts into high gear, acclaimed directors, actors, producers, screenwriters, composers, animators and more — headlined by the likes of directors Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard and Ryan Coogler — joined Variety for the virtual FYC Fest, dedicated to highlighting this year’s most celebrated films. Over the course of multiple panels, Variety editors and writers spoke with the creatives behind some of this year’s biggest awards season contenders about how their critically-lauded films came to be. Here are the six biggest takeaways from this year’s virtual FYC Fest. ‘Big’ Movies Don’t Have to Be Action Blockbusters During the Making of “The...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Two Films Double Dipping for Acting? Would be First Since Supporting Actress 1949

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 15, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Could we see...
Variety

Dan Levy, Ally Pankiw Set Adult Animated Comedy ‘Standing By’ at Hulu

Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw’s comedy “Standing By” has been ordered to series at Hulu. According to the logline, the series is a “satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting, but also each other.” Levy, David Tennant, Natalie Palamides, Glenn Close, Poppy Liu, Samira Wiley will star. “Standing By is about the hilarity, embarrassment, and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved Guardian Angels. We are very excited to bring this...
Variety

‘Harry & Meghan‘ Volume II Most Explosive Claims: Prince William ’Bullied‘ the Couple Out of the Royal Family, King Charles ’Lied’ About Them

The second volume of “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary about their experiences with the British Royal Family, has dropped and it’s already making waves in the U.K. One headline describes the final three episodes of the series as “Harry’s all out war on William and Charles” thanks to a series of revelations and accusations the couple make about Harry’s brother, father and their staff. The doc suggests, via interviews with the couple’s friend Lucy Fraser, that the couple’s first royal tour to Australia shortly after their wedding was where things started to go wrong after the Royal...
Variety

James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Al Pacino Join Michael Keaton’s ‘Knox Goes Away’

Michael Keaton has assembled a team of acting heavyweights for “Knox Goes Away,” the upcoming noir thriller that he’s producing and directing, as well as taking a leading role. Principal photography has wrapped on the film, but the production is revealing the rest of the stacked ensemble. The cast includes James Marsden (“Westworld”), Marcia Gay Harden (“Mystic River”), Suzy Nakamura (“Avenue 5”), Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”), Ray McKinnon (“Dopesick”), John Hoogenakker (“Teacher“), Lela Loren (“American Gods”) and Al Pacino (oh you know what he’s been in!). Here’s the official description: Keaton plays John Knox, a contract killer who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving...
Variety

CNN Cancels Stanley Tucci’s ‘Searching for Italy’ After Two Seasons

Stanley Tucci’s travels to Italy have been interrupted. CNN has cancelled “Searching for Italy,” the travel-and-cuisine program that had the actor journeying across Italy to sample food and culture. The series has been an internal favorite at CNN, which had gained traction in the past for a similar documentary program led by Anthony Bourdain.  “Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming, so hopefully we’ll end up on another streamer, network, we don’t know,” Tucci told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Tonight Show.” “But yes, I have plans to do season three and more.” A spokeswoman for Raw UK, the...
Variety

Kelsey Harris Continues to Backtrack in Testimony for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez’s criminal trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion continued in court today with Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris back on the stand and cross-examination underway. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta continued her questioning of Harris, whose first-person account had been long-awaited, as Lanez has repeatedly denied shooting Megan — whose real name is Megan Pete — during a roadside assault in July 2020. Harris had not made any comments in the two years following the incident. According to Law & Crime’s Meghann Cuniff, Ta asked Harris at the top of questioning: “What happened between September and today that...
Variety

Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘A Kind Soul and a Sweet Person’

After news broke Wednesday morning that Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide, celebrities and artists paid tribute to the late dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ. Posting a lengthy statement to Instagram, Questlove wrote, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten and every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law...
Variety

‘Entertainment Tonight’s’ Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

“Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards gala on Jan. 5. The Emmy-winning duo — who also hosted the Daytime Emmys earlier this year — take over emcee duties at the Palm Springs gala from former “ET” anchor Mary Hart. “The Palm Springs International Film Awards has partnered with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ since 2004, and over those 18 years, Mary Hart has done an amazing job as host of the show,” said PSIFF chairman Harold Matzner in a statement. “Due to her schedule, she is not able to be with us this year...
Variety

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Sags Under the Weight of the Franchise: TV Review

The joy of Disney’s “National Treasure” franchise lies in its precise balance of reverence and irreverence. For all the choreographed mayhem, cheeky ahistoricity, and gross mishandling of antiquities, the beloved 2004 film and its 2007 sequel are fundamentally in awe of history, respectful of legacy, and devoted to family.  Despite its sturdy plot mechanics, broad audience appeal and evergreen themes, the “National Treasure” franchise is lacking in currency. Fifteen years have passed since the last entry, a span of years in which the holiday tentpole has evolved, as has Nicolas Cage, who is now more drawn to auteurist grindhouse indies than...
Variety

Maria Menounos Manifested Her First Leading Movie Role — and She’s Just Getting Started

For more than two decades, Maria Menounos has been on TV. Whether it was interviewing celebrities on “Access Hollywood,” hosting a WWE special or a “Challenge” reunion or doing an arc on “One Tree Hill,” she’s been a staple on television. However, it wasn’t until this year that she landed the lead in her first film — and a TV Christmas movie was the ideal situation. “I’ve never had to carry anything on my own,” says Menounos, who notes that both she and her husband, AfterBuzz TV creator Keven Undergaro, are “obsessed” with Christmas. “I have always wanted to be a...
Variety

Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in ‘Beautiful’ Musical Biopic, Directed by Lisa Cholodenko (EXCLUSIVE)

Daisy Edgar-Jones has landed the plum role of Carole King in Sony’s upcoming film adaptation of the stage musical “Beautiful,” a package as high-profile as it is pedigreed. “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance,” King told Variety. Jones is familiar to Sony, having starred in the studio’s box office winner “Where The Crawdads Sing.” She will be directed in “Beautiful” by Academy Award nominee Lisa Cholodenko (“The Kids Are All Right”). Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg, who co-wrote “Kids Are All...
Variety

The Creative Coalition Announces Diversity Gap Initiative With Gloria Calderón Kellett, Judd Apatow, Jason Blum Among Co-Chairs (EXCLUSIVE)

The Creative Coalition announced the launch of the Diversity Gap Initiative, a fund that will provide $10,000 grants for entry-level entertainment industry new hires who come from low-income backgrounds without connections to help them meet their basic needs such as housing, transportation and food. Writer and director Gloria Calderón Kellett serves as the chair of the initiative. Judd Apatow, Jason Blum, Krista Vernoff and Mike Royce will co-chair the initiative. The Creative Coalition will also partner with agencies, studios and networks to support the initiative. “If we want to make it possible for new voices to join us in this industry, it...
Variety

Netflix TV Exec Weighs In: ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Henry Cavill’s ‘Witcher’ Exit and ‘Stunning’ Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

When Netflix renewed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” last month, the streamer was careful not to call the next chapter of the comic book adaptation a second season — but did not explain why. The reason: Netflix is considering releasing the next installment in batches a la “Stranger Things” Season 4, rather than its traditional binge model.  “Everything is on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman,’” Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander tells Variety. “It’s an innovative show.”  That “everything is on the table” approach seems to be one Netflix, which launched its ad-supported tier last month, is embracing with...
Variety

Qatar May Have Pulled Off Its World Cup Feat, but Was It Worth Hundreds of Billions?

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes to a close with Argentina and France facing off Sunday in the lavish golden bowl-shaped Lusail Stadium, pundits are beginning to deliver their verdicts on whether the first World Cup held in the Middle East will be remembered as a success. The prevailing consensus seems to be that, yes, Qatar scored the intended goal. Yet, at such an exorbitant cost, was it worth it? It was a rocky road to kickoff for the minuscule gas-rich Gulf nation, which came under fire from Western media for its abuse of migrant workers, discrimination of LGBTQ...
Variety

Ana Cabrera Confirms Exit From CNN

Ana Cabrera, who has risen steadily since joining CNN in 2013, is leaving the news outlet. The anchor, who currently anchors CNN’s 1 p.m. hour, confirmed a recent report that she intends to leave the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet to seek new professional challenges. “My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I’ve had at CNN to serve our viewers and to work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization,” Cabrera said in a statement provided to Variety. “But after nearly a decade at CNN, I’m making the personal...
Variety

Jon M. Chu Reveals ‘Beauty and the Beast’ 30th Anniversary Special Will Pay Tribute to Angela Lansbury: ‘How Could We Not?’

As ABC gears up for Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration,” producer Jon M. Chu has confirmed that the hybrid live-action will feature a tribute to Angela Lansbury, who died in October. Lansbury voiced Mrs. Potts in the original 1991 animated feature. “We definitely do a nod to her for sure. How could we not pay tribute?” Chu says. The filmmaker, who has begun filming on his two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked,” offered some more details on the special: “We have some great cameos in this. Paige O’Hara, the voice of the original Belle, has a cameo....
Variety

Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship Selects Participating Filmmakers for 14th Edition

The Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship in Film has unveiled the names of filmmakers who will participate in the upcoming 14th edition. The selected fellows are Ahnmin Lee, Anndi Liggett, Jingjing Tian, Joecar Hanna and Maryam Mir. All five New York-based filmmakers will take part in a year-long mentorship. As part of the program, participants will meet regularly with industry guests and leaders of the fellowship.  Created in 2009, the Fellowship has played a key role in helping promising new filmmakers connect with their peers within the community and develop their feature debuts. Alumni include Sarna Lapine, who directed Jake Gyllenhaal in...
