ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver

The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

It appears to be a two-team race for free-agent SS Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services could be widdling down to two specific organizations. Over the last two weeks, the MLB hot stove wheeling and dealing have been overdrive. Several players have earned record deals, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, new New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa who earned a massive 13-year deal from the San Francisco Giants.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency

The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive

While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
nbcsportsedge.com

Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season

Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

NFL free live streams: How to watch 2022 Saturday games online without cable

We have reached that point in the calendar where there are no more college football Saturdays. Bowl season is here, and that leaves football fans without consistent entertainment on the first day of the weekend. Fear not, as the NFL has you covered. In Weeks 15 and 16, the league...
Sporting News

What channel is NFL Network? How to watch, stream the NFL's Saturday games in 2022

NFL Saturdays are back. Starting in Week 15, there will be football games to watch the next two Saturdays, as fans get an early Christmas gift from the league. In Week 15, there will be three Saturday matchups, all exclusively on NFL Network. While the channel hasn't had a ton of NFL games this season with Amazon Prime taking over Thursday Night Football, it is the only channel for the games on Dec. 17.
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 49ers-Seahawks single-game tournaments

Week 15 kicks off with a pivotal NFC West matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The last time these two teams played each other, Trey Lance started and was relieved by Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the Niners to a 27-7 win in Week 2. However, things are slightly different for both teams, who are jockeying for playoff position in the NFC. Even though Garoppolo (knee), Deebo Samuel (leg), and possibly Kenneth Walker III (ankle) are out, this game still has a ton of star power on both sides, which is great news for NFL DFS players putting together FanDuel single-game lineups.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Week 15 Fantasy Sleepers: Rex Burkhead, Chig Okonkwo, Jerick McKinnon among potential breakouts

Now that we're entering the fantasy football playoffs, you can't miss on any start 'em, sit 'em decisions in order to keep your championship hopes alive. With zero teams on bye, a larger player pool can make rounding out your starting lineup a bit more challenging. If you're searching for a potential "boom" play or injury fill-in, our Week 15 fantasy sleeper picks, including Rex Burkhead, Chig Okonkwo, and Jerick McKinnon, can help you advance to the next round.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy