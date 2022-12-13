Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Clippers Clobber Pioneers in Boys Hoops
Sturgeon Bay’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 36-point halftime lead Thursday when the Clippers won their Packerland Conference contest at home against Sevastopol, 87-38. Four Sturgeon Bay players scored in double figures led by Isaak Aune and Calvin Richard with 18 points apiece. Garrett Ulberg added 16...
Door County Pulse
Bailey Rikkola Hits 1,000 Career Points in Win
Bailey Rikkola scored 26 points Tuesday when she reached 1,000 career points in high school as Sevastopol’s girls basketball won its Packerland Conference game at home against Sturgeon Bay, 95-23. The Pioneers, who led 60-7 at halftime, had two other players score in double figures. Naomi Rikkola added 19...
Door County Pulse
Blurring of the Lines
There has not been a time in my 80 years as a resident of Door County when people have not been enamored with their differences, real or imagined. In the early years, there was a real geographic division: the bay of Sturgeon Bay. Before the railroad bridge/car toll bridge, Sawyer was on one side and Sturgeon Bay on the other. The industries were on the Sturgeon Bay side. The people who were employed in these industries were drawn to Sturgeon Bay for convenience. This made Sturgeon Bay larger and more prosperous. Sawyer was the underdog. This was a true division, both geographically and politically.
Door County Pulse
Girl Scouts Plan to Sell Baileys Harbor Camp
Area Girl Scouts will soon lose the opportunity to be part of a tradition that goes back generations. The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) organization announced plans in October to sell Camp Cuesta, a 24-acre property with a gathering building on North Maple Lane near Kangaroo Lake. The camp was built in the 1960s and has become a home for the Scouts.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Extended Cold Streak Begins This Weekend
But it’s still way too early to walk on water in Door County. Frigid air during the opening weekend of the gun deer hunt last month had anglers thinking this might finally be a year with an early start to the ice-fishing season, but even the most optimistic hard-water fanatics sighed as early ice melted away during a series of warm days in late November and early December.
Door County Pulse
Finding Balance at Yonder
Don Krumpos navigates making a living while making art. On a recent weekday morning, Don Krumpos was rearranging things at Yonder, the Algoma gallery that describes itself as a creative space run by artists. Krumpos was coming off hosting his First Friday event, which featured 16 guest artists participating in...
Door County Pulse
Bird Count, Luminary Hike at Crossroads
Stop by the Collins Learning Center at Crossroads at Big Creek on Dec. 16, 10 am – 4 pm, for a tutorial on how to use the free eBird app to record bird sightings. This training is in preparation for the Christmas Bird Count set for Dec. 17, when self-guided hikes will be held all day and on different loops, with maps and checklists available. Stop in the Collins Learning Center for hot chocolate, and report your results after each loop is completed.
Door County Pulse
Adventurer Challenges Himself for Winter Kayaking
Patrick O’Connell has island-hopped by kayak to raise awareness in a Wisconsin-Michigan state park and the Grand Traverse Islands National Lakeshore, starting with the islands at the tip of the Door peninsula. But now the Sturgeon Bay resident and kayak guide is continuing his adventures by boldly going to a place he’s never been before: local waters in the winter.
Door County Pulse
Griffon Quartet Launches Winter Strings Retreat
The Griffon String Quartet is hosting an inaugural winter retreat for students studying violin, viola and cello. During the first week of 2023, the retreat will feature the Suzuki Strings of Madison, a group that provides Madison-area children with the opportunity to flourish. Suzuki Strings will present a private concert for students in third through sixth grades at Gibraltar School on Jan. 6, and a workshop for fifth-grade students will follow. An instrument petting zoo will also allow the Gibraltar students an opportunity to touch and experiment with string instruments under the guidance of professional musicians.
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Chiaro
Chiaro is a lovely, 2-year-old cat who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This long-haired beauty weighs just nine pounds and has stunning, yellow-green eyes. Like all cats at WHS, Chiaro (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51613058) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home with...
Door County Pulse
Two Students Earn $88K Each in Art Scholarships
Teachers from Southern Door and Sturgeon Bay teamed up for success. High-tech architectural designs and classic paintings with twists of fantasy have earned major scholarship awards for two Door County students. The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) has offered the $88,000 Board of Trustees Scholarship – the institute’s...
Door County Pulse
Children’s Authors, Chess Coming to OtherWorlds
The halls of Park Place Mall in Sturgeon Bay will be lined with authors of children’s books who will be selling and signing their books Dec. 17, 10 am – 4 pm. OtherWorlds Books & More, 41 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, will host local authors Sue Jarosh, JK Palmer and Mercedes Wadkins, along with Green Bay author Joy Bashara, who will have her three Eilert the Gnome books, illustrated by June Nyberg. Other surprise guests may also make an appearance.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
Door County Pulse
Moore Releases Third Mia Zielinski Mystery
Bonnie Jo (Britzke) Moore has published the third installment in her Mia Zielinski Northern Door Mystery series, which is set in Sister Bay. Murder Goes Vegan tells the continuing story of Mia Zielinski, a gutsy polio survivor with a playful sense of humor and an uncanny ability to sense things. Who is killing the vegan chefs of Door County, and how does Zielinski’s name end up on the killer’s hit list?
Door County Pulse
Holiday Barn Dance at the Kress
Join the Door County Folk Alliance for a barn dance Dec. 17, 7-9 pm, when caller Mike Grimm will lead participants through circle and long-line dances. All levels of dancers are welcome, but children should be at least 8 years old and able to follow the instructions on their own. The Sugar on the Floor Barn Dance Orchestra will provide live music.
Door County Pulse
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Big Mouth
Celebrate the season with Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns at Door Community Auditorium’s (DCA) first Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 pm. Big Mouth will be joined by special guest Janet Planet, an internationally touring jazz vocalist. Nothing says Christmas like a campy outfit...
Door County Pulse
Helping Door County Age in Place
Last month, Do Good Door County (DGDC) led a series of forums during which residents of seven communities along the peninsula could offer feedback and share their concerns about aging. At the forum in Baileys Harbor, the crowd of about 30 people initially chatted within their own clusters, but once...
Door County Pulse
One Last Small Forest Christmas Concert
Jeanne Kuhns, Marybeth Mattson, George Sawyn and Patrick Palmer are performing one final Christmas concert after more than a decade of annual shows. Expect a full concert of traditional, contemporary and original Christmas tunes Dec. 16, 7 pm, at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor. The doors will open at 6:15 pm, and admission is pay-what-you-can.
Door County Pulse
Bits and Bites: Winter Market in Baileys Harbor
Baileys Harbor will host a winter farm market Dec. 17, 10 am – 2 pm, at the town hall. The market features 14 vendors selling food, crafts, books and more, and Door County Kraut Co. will offer a wide assortment of scratch-made Christmas cookies, baked goods and heat-and-eat items.
Comments / 0