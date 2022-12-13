There has not been a time in my 80 years as a resident of Door County when people have not been enamored with their differences, real or imagined. In the early years, there was a real geographic division: the bay of Sturgeon Bay. Before the railroad bridge/car toll bridge, Sawyer was on one side and Sturgeon Bay on the other. The industries were on the Sturgeon Bay side. The people who were employed in these industries were drawn to Sturgeon Bay for convenience. This made Sturgeon Bay larger and more prosperous. Sawyer was the underdog. This was a true division, both geographically and politically.

