ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Twitter Puts Gold Check-Marks on Business Accounts as Part of Phasing Out ‘Corrupt and Nonsensical’ Legacy Verification Program, Musk Says

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlaIZ_0jh21ww400

Official company and brand handles on Twitter have a brand-new look: Starting this week, the Elon Musk -owned social network is replacing the former blue check-marks with gold ones for businesses.

As of Monday, many business accounts on Twitter (including @Variety ) now display a gold check-mark (although it looks more yellowish on the Twitter app), instead of the previous blue verified badge. “This account is verified because it’s an official business on Twitter,” says a message when you click on a “gold” check-mark.

Musk reiterated that within a few months, Twitter will remove all legacy blue check-marks . “The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical,” the billionaire tweeted Monday.

Musk’s changes to the Twitter verification program come as the company on Dec. 12 relaunched Twitter Blue , the subscription service that includes a blue check-mark — with new measures to prevent the deluge of “verified” impersonators that flooded the service when Musk first mandated the Twitter Blue revamp last month. Twitter Blue costs $8/month purchased on the web and $11/month through Apple’s iOS (the latter to account for what Musk has termed Apple’s 30% “tax” on in-app purchases processed through the App Store).

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk Makes Surprise Appearance at Dave Chappelle Stand-Up Show, Gets Booed and Says ‘I’m Rich, B—!’

In another change, Twitter said that it will soon introduce a grey check-mark for government and “multilateral” accounts.

Meanwhile, individual accounts that Twitter had verified under the pre-Musk regime now display a message that says, “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable” — which appears on Musk’s own Twitter handle. On Monday, Musk claimed that he was responsible for the wording of the notice.

Since closing the $44 billion takeover, Musk has made Twitter Blue a top priority. That’s because the company has seen a major drop-off in advertising revenue , according to Musk, as many marketers have paused spending on the social network given uncertainty over Twitter’s future under the tech mogul. “Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn,” Musk wrote in an email to employees last month, adding that the company needs “roughly half of our revenue to be [from] subscription[s].”

Twitter Blue subscribers, besides getting a blue check-mark (if it meets Twitter’s new requirements ), also have access to the limited-window “Edit Tweet” capability , 1080p HD video uploads and access to reader mode. According to Musk , the basic Twitter Blue service also will have “half the number of ads,” while the company plans to offer “a higher tier with no ads next year.”

Twitter first introduced verified accounts in 2009, as a visual indicator that celebrities, politicians, companies, entertainment brands, news organizations and other accounts “of public interest” are the real deal and not fake or parody accounts.

VIP+ Analysis: Face It, Elon — Twitter’s Goose Is Cooked

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 3

Related
Variety

‘Harry & Meghan‘ Volume II Most Explosive Claims: Prince William ’Bullied‘ the Couple Out of the Royal Family, King Charles ’Lied’ About Them

The second volume of “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary about their experiences with the British Royal Family, has dropped and it’s already making waves in the U.K. One headline describes the final three episodes of the series as “Harry’s all out war on William and Charles” thanks to a series of revelations and accusations the couple make about Harry’s brother, father and their staff. The doc suggests, via interviews with the couple’s friend Lucy Fraser, that the couple’s first royal tour to Australia shortly after their wedding was where things started to go wrong after the Royal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Kelsey Harris Continues to Backtrack in Testimony for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez’s criminal trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion continued in court today with Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris back on the stand and cross-examination underway. Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta continued her questioning of Harris, whose first-person account had been long-awaited, as Lanez has repeatedly denied shooting Megan — whose real name is Megan Pete — during a roadside assault in July 2020. Harris had not made any comments in the two years following the incident. According to Law & Crime’s Meghann Cuniff, Ta asked Harris at the top of questioning: “What happened between September and today that...
Variety

Elon Musk Reinstates Accounts of Several Journalists He Had Banned Over Claim They ‘Doxxed’ Him

Elon Musk taketh away, and Elon Musk giveth. Late Friday night, the mercurial mega-billionaire unilaterally announced that he was unbanning journalists whose accounts had been suspended a day before — which Musk claimed had “doxxed” him by posting links to an account that tracks his private jet. Until this week, the CEO of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX had been OK with the jet-tracker remaining on the social network he acquired for $44 billion. “The people have spoken,” Musk tweeted just after midnight ET. “Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.” Musk was referring to a poll he posted...
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Variety

Variety

94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy