Florida State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

House approves referendum to 'decolonize' Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed 233-191...
MARYLAND STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

U.S. death toll tied to long covid exceeds 3,500, CDC report says

The health challenges that a bout of covid-19 sometimes leaves in its wake can be troublesome, scary and quite mysterious. New research confirms they can be deadly as well. A study released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between January 2020 and June 2022, long covid was implicated in at least 3,544 deaths in the United States alone.

