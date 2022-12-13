Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Coast Guard rescues 34 Haitians dumped by smugglers on Puerto Rico cliff
The U.S. Coast Guard reported 34 Haitians abandoned by smugglers on a Puerto Rico cliff were rescued by crews on cutter Heriberto Hernandez, which is homeported in San Juan.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
House approves referendum to 'decolonize' Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed 233-191...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
U.S. death toll tied to long covid exceeds 3,500, CDC report says
The health challenges that a bout of covid-19 sometimes leaves in its wake can be troublesome, scary and quite mysterious. New research confirms they can be deadly as well. A study released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between January 2020 and June 2022, long covid was implicated in at least 3,544 deaths in the United States alone.
Comments / 0