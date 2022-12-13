Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Storyboards Reveal Two Marvel Heroes Cut From the Illuminati
When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrived in theaters earlier this year, it completely shook up what we thought was possible about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most shocking components of the film was the introduction of the film's iteration of The Illuminati, which not only included the returns of Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Anson Mount as Black Bolt, but finally canonized John Krasinski as Reed Richards after years of fans wanting him to play the character. In the months since the film's debut, there's been a whole separate conversation about what characters almost appeared in the Illuminati — and a new piece of storyboard art confirms two prevailing theories.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Look at Star-Lord and Gamora Revealed
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing multiple trilogies next year. Following what might be multiple swan songs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a threequel that promises to bring a definitive end to the fan-favorite team as audiences know them. While speculation has run wild regarding who is going to bite the dust in James Gunn's last (for the time being) directorial endeavor for Marvel Studios, an equal amount of theories have surfaced when it comes to how this squad comes together. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and company worked as a cohesive unit in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, but they were missing one key member: Zoe Saldana's Gamora.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Preview Night Numbers Revealed
After 13 years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally in theaters, with Disney revealing that the highly anticipated sequel took in $17 million in Thursday night previews. This number falls in line with projections that the film would take in upwards of $150 million in its opening weekend, with its global total currently sitting around $86 million. Back in 2009, the original Avatar only scored a fraction of this number, with preview night totals being $3.5 million domestically, though this was at a time when the property was entirely new and also only had midnight showings available.
ComicBook
Avatar 3: Cast Tease Next Movie Details (Exclusive)
There was a 13-year gap between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of the Water, but fans of the James Cameron-led franchise won't be waiting that long for Avatar 3. The threequel is slated to hit theaters next year, and the newest movie sets up what's to come. Recently, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with some of the franchise's stars, and many of them teased the third film.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Calls Will Poulter's Adam Warlock a "Traditional Superhero"
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn described how Adam Warlock functions as a "traditional supehero." He sat down with EW to talk about everything with Marvel's rag-tag team. When the topic turned to Will Poulter's golden character, he said that he's more of a classically styled her than the chaotic guardians. However, Gunn did says that, "her might be pushing it." All of those wild cosmic powers make him more than a match for the Guardians, but the true purpose for his inclusion goes beyond just having him show up to battle the cast. The filmmaker says that his interaction with Star-Lord and crew are "an interesting juxtaposition with where we've been so far." Keep in mind, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming off battling with a "traditional hero" in Thor: Love and Thunder, so they've seen this routine a bunch of times now. However, with a character so beloved by cosmic Marvel fans, it just seems like there's more for Poulter to do after this adventure ends.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 New PS4, PS5 Games Soon
PlayStation's PS Plus service will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games to its Extra and Premium tiers of the service soon, PlayStation announced this week. Featuring a number of big franchises like the Yakuza, WWE 2K, and Far Cry series, the games consist of titles that are relatively new as well as some that have been out for several years now with a few of these games offering dedicated PS5 versions, too. All of the games except for one will be available starting December 20th.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water: Who Dies In the Sequel?
Though Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie about family, and one that is largely appropriate for you to watch with your family, it's still got some tragedy happening throughout all three hours. For those curious about what happens in the movie, or even if you saw the thing and it was so long you forgot what happened, we've got a refresher for you, and that includes who dies in the film. With plenty of brand new characters being brought into the fold, and a few characters that died before making surprise returns, there's a lot of opportunity for Na'vi and Humans alike to bite the dust. It goes without saying, but Spoilers Follow for Avatar: The Way of Water.
ComicBook
Stephen tWitch Boss, Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40
DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss is dead at the age of 40. Law enforcement tells TMZ that he died by suicide. Their reporting indicates that the actor and TV personality left home without his vehicle. His wife Allison Holker alerted the LAPD in a frantic fashion after she discovered Boss missing. Just a little time after the report, the officers received a call from a Los Angeles area hotel. Once on the scene, they discovered the DJ there with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's an especially sad moment for everyone who loved him and admired his talents.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022
PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.
ComicBook
Will Avatar 2 Be on Disney+?
Avatar: The Way of Water has finally swam its way into theaters this weekend and it's already doing big numbers. The film is being greeted with great reviews and is expected to make half a billion dollars worldwide during its opening weekend. James Cameron returns as the director and from everything we've seen he may have another hit on his hand. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the theatrical window was shortened down to 45 days and then films could be released via streaming services. But Avatar: The Way of Water could stay in theaters for much longer than expected. Avatar: The Way of Water will definitely hit the streaming service but it's all a matter of when.
ComicBook
Massive LEGO Spider-Man Daily Bugle Set Is On Sale
Last year, the LEGO Group unveiled the 76178 Daily Bugle, which includes 3772 pieces and measures over 32 inches tall – making it the second largest Marvel set that LEGO has produced behind the new Hulkbuster set. It also includes an insane amount of minifigures – 25 to be exact – which allow you to recreate endless storylines from the Spider-Man universe. What's more, you can order it with a rare 14% discount today, which brings it back down to the launch price that we saw before inflation kicked in.
ComicBook
Black Superman Movie From J.J. Abrams, Ta-Nehisi Coates Reportedly Still Happening
The future of the DC Universe is continuing to evolve at a rapid pace, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped to run DC Studios. The duo will now be overseeing a number of movies, television shows, video games, and more inspired by DC's comics — and tonight, we got the first inkling of what that will entail, with Gunn himself penning a new reboot movie for Superman. The film, which will follow a younger Superman as he arrives in Metropolis, will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. According to subsequent reporting about Gunn's reboot, it looks like another project relating to the Man of Steel could still be happening.
ComicBook
The Batman: Matt Reeves Has Hilarious Reaction to James Gunn's Latest Rumor Debunk
The Batman is remaining in its own continuity for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week, one trade report suggested the acclaimed Matt Reeves picture was being considered as a centerpiece of the DC Universe. New DC Studios boss James Gunn was quick to debunk that report, saying The Batman will remain in its own continuity while he, Peter Safran, and a host of other filmmakers develop the franchise. Now, Reeves himself has commented on the matter in hilarious fashion.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Shares Video of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is getting ready to hit theaters next summer, and from what we've seen so far it'll be a soft reboot of the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will mark the first live-action Transformers movie to be released without Michael Bay at the helm. Instead, the film will be directed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., and if the first trailer is any indicator, the film will be very different than any of the films that came before it. When we last saw Optimus Prime and the Autobots in Bumblebee, Optimus was bringing Bumblebee back into the fold after they landed on Earth. It looks like Optimus Prime will be voiced by the same actor from the previous films, Peter Cullen, and he's already getting to work. Caple Jr., recently posted a video that shows Cullen recording his lines for the movie.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
ComicBook
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
Comments / 0