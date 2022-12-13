ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey

A doting dad-to-be. As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her and Tom Pelphrey's first child, the actress shared how her partner is doting on her during her pregnancy. On her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of a thoughtful note she recently received from Tom. The message, written with a blue Sharpie marker on the back of an envelope read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"
Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Weighs in on Captain Lee's Rosbach's Shocking Season 10 Exit

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Don't count Captain Lee Rosbach out just yet. The longtime Below Deck star shocked his crew on the Dec. 12 episode by announcing he's leaving the charter to seek medical help for a nerve issue affecting his ability to walk. Now, former Chief Stew and Lee's real-life friend Kate Chastain is sharing insight into his decision to exit season 10 early.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
M. Brown

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.
Watch Al Roker Break Down in Tears During Surprise Visit From Today Family

Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots. The Today team pulled off an epic surprise for Al Roker. As he recovers from his recent health challenges at home, the staff of the NBC morning crew decided to show the longtime Today weatherman just how much they missed him with a sweet holiday surprise.
Look Back at Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker's Family Album

Days before his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker shared what would become their final family dance video. The Dec. 9 Instagram clip, a sponsored ad, shows the So You Think You Can Dance stars with their two youngest children, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, showcasing their moves in front of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle in their living room.
Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...

Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom. But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
How Stephen "tWitch" Boss Left a Legacy of Love and Kindness Before His Death

In a world where you can be anything, Stephen "tWitch" Boss wanted to be kind. On Dec. 14, news broke that the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ had died at the age of 40. And as tributes continue pouring in from friends and fans around the world, many—including the talk show host—couldn't help but remember his kindness on and off stage.
Channing Tatum Has “No Words” After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death: See His Tribute

Channing Tatum is among those mourning the loss of DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The actor said he was speechless to learn of Boss' death at age 40, penning a message on Instagram Dec. 14 accompanied by a throwback selfie. In the photo, the two are wearing matching black snapbacks, reminiscent of the attire they wore while performing together in the 2015 dance movie Magic Mike XXL.
