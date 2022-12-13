ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue names Ryan Walters new head coach

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
 3 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue has quickly concluded their head football coach search by hiring Ryan Walters as the program's 37th head coach.

In his second season as defensive coordinator for Illinois in 2022, Walters emerged as one of the nation's best defensive play callers. The Illini posted an 8-4 record, with five wins holding their opponents under seven points and seven wins at 10 points or fewer.

Walters, 36, becomes the fourth youngest coach in FBS football.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University," Walters said. "I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!"

"We are thrilled for Coach Ryan Walters and his family to join us here at Purdue University," Bobinski said. "From an early point in the search process, Coach Walters stood out because of the energy, passion and intelligence he displayed as a defensive coordinator in both the Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference. His meteoric rise in the coaching profession is in large part due to his unique ability to connect with his student-athletes as both a coach and mentor. With that in mind, we look forward to the culture and atmosphere of success he and his staff will instill in and around our football program, and we see him as a perfect fit for our University and this community. Please join me in welcoming Ryan, his wife Tara, and their two sons, Aaron and Cason, to West Lafayette."

Walters 5-year agreement is pending formal approval by the University’s Board of Trustees. Purdue will provide full details following the board’s approval.

The remainder of December, Walters will spend time appointing new staff, recruiting, and observing Purdue’s preparation for the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl against LSU on Jan. 2.

Walters will be introduced at a welcome event that will be streamed live on Purdue Football social media at Noon ET on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex.

