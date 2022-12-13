Bald eagle dies after being shot in Wisconsin

The bald eagle that was shot in Wisconsin and the humane society tried to save has died, officials said Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said in a statement that the eagle, who was discovered with gunshot injuries in Franklin, Wis., survived his first surgery last Thursday.

But on Monday night the eagle went into cardiac arrest during a "complex and specialized surgery." The surgery was meant to stabilize his fracture and treat injuries.

Despite CPR and other life-saving measures, the eagle passed away.

"We cannot thank the community enough for the compassion and support shown for this special patient while our team of wildlife rehabilitators worked tirelessly over the past several days trying to save him. We appreciate the heroic efforts of the expert medical team at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital Milwaukee, and the officials with the DNR, whom we have been working with closely on this case. We are mourning the loss of this eagle alongside our community," according to a statement from the humane society.

Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

This is the second eagle purposefully shot in Southeast Wisconsin. The other this year was in Racine.

A passerby spotted an eagle on the ground on Franklin's southwest side heavily wooded residential area near South 112th Street and West Oakwood Road. The Good Samaritan called the DNR and told the warden that the eagle was unable to fly and looked badly injured. Now, investigators want to know who is responsible.

Killing a bald eagle is a federal crime. Anyone convicted of this charge faces a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Federal law also prevents you from possessing any part of an eagle including their feathers.

If you have any tips that may be useful in identifying whoever may have been involved in his injury, please contact the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367 to make an anonymous report. He was initially discovered last Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Franklin.

