Los Angeles, CA

Hailey Bieber Updates Athleisure in Shearling Jacket With New Balance Workwear Sneakers

By Amina Ayoud
 3 days ago
Hailey Bieber was photographed out in Los Angeles with her friends Lori Harvey and Justine Skye yesterday. Bieber was dressed in colorful athleisure and New Balance kicks.

The Fila ambassador wore an oversized shearling zip-up jacket sporting a colorful forest motif and neon orange trim. On bottom, Bieber wore biker shorts, giving the look an athletic twist.

As for accessories, the Rhode skin owner amped up her outfit with a forest green trucker cap, a nude shoulder bag, and black shades with golden frames. Bieber wore her blond tresses down partially hidden under her hat.

Keeping up the comfort, the model slipped into yellow, brown, and white New Balance 9060 “Workwear” sneakers with suede uppers, thick rubber soles, and matching laces. Bieber wore the rugged pair with thick white socks. The easygoing footwear allows for a range of activities with a cozy and breathable fit.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

