‘Sled Zepplin’: Tracker shows hilariously named fleet of Scottish gritters

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

A fleet of hilariously named gritters are out salting the roads of Scotland as new snow and ice warnings are issued.

"Robert Brrrns," "Ready Spready Go," and "You're a Blizzard, Harry" are among the names given to some of the machines.

One is also called "My Name'5 Doddie," a nod to the late Doddie Weir's motor neurone disease campaign.

This clip shows the whereabouts of the gritters on the afternoon of Tuesday (13 December) as they treated roads.

A status yellow warning is in place for the north and east of Scotland until Thursday at noon.

