Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 6000
Best gifts for art majors
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Invest in the artist in your life with gifts that motivate and inspire. The life of an art student is equal parts creative genius, commitment to craft, reliance on caffeine and sheer nerve. Apart from the creative challenges of producing art to maintain a GPA, art supplies are expensive. Then there are the usual stresses of college life: work-life balance, housing, socializing and remembering to feed yourself.
Channel 6000
8 best gifts for runners
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping for your favorite runner? While running shoes make great gifts, they’re a highly personal purchase, so it’s often best to let runners choose their own. Instead, consider other gifts that support their active lifestyle. Casual and competitive...
Channel 6000
12 Nintendo Switch gifts for gamers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From Bowser in “Super Mario” to cultivating gardens (and friendships) in “Animal Crossing,” Nintendo Switch gamers are diehard fans that can’t get enough of their favorite system and titles. When it’s time to buy them gifts, you might be wondering what to get them besides more Switch games.
Channel 6000
Know a Studio Ghibli fan? They’ll love these 11 products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The 11 best products to buy for a Studio Ghibli fan. Studio Ghibli’s animated movies have earned a huge following for their deep and touching plots, unforgettable characters, incredible scores and enchanting, albeit often sinister, fantasy worlds. Drawn by hand by Hayao Miyazaki, Ghibli films visually stun and enrapture viewers.
Comments / 0