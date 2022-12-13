DOVER, DE (Dec. 15, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is providing several key updates related to COVID-19 data and vaccines. According to the most recent data on the state’s My Healthy Community data dashboard, the statewide 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has increased slightly following Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased. As holiday travel increases and families gather in coming weeks, residents are urged to remain vigilant and protected against the COVID-19 virus. Consider masking up while shopping, testing before and after gatherings, and being prepared by getting vaccinated with the updated COVID booster. As of Dec. 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports COVID-19 community levels in Kent and Sussex counties as medium. New Castle County is low.

