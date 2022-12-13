Read full article on original website
delaware.gov
DSHA To Host A Virtual Public Hearing To Gather Input On The Home-American Rescue Plan Program
Priorities include homeless shelters, permanent supportive housing, and low-income housing. Dover, Del. December 15, 2022 – The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will host a virtual public hearing to obtain public input on the HOME-American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP). The plan is Delaware’s application and distribution plan for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development Block Grant Programs.
delaware.gov
Delmarva Power Files Request For $72.3 Million Rate Increase
Rate increase is one of the largest requested by the utility. On December 15, 2022, Delmarva Power filed an application with the Public Service Commission to increase its electric distribution rates by $72.3 million. Pursuant to state law, this increase will become effective on a temporary basis on July 15, 2023, subject to refund, pending a final decision by the Public Service Commission.
delaware.gov
Delaware Ag Week Returns To In-Person Experience in Harrington
DOVER, Del. (December 15, 2022)— Delaware’s agricultural producers will return to the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington from January 9-12, 2023, for an in-person Ag Week experience. For the past two years, participants have been attending sessions virtually. The much-awaited return to an in-person event will allow attendees to explore the latest and most valuable innovations while networking with other producers, industry experts, and agricultural vendors and exhibitors.
delaware.gov
Governor Carney Announces Transformative Seaford Economic Development Project
SEAFORD, Del. – Governor John Carney on Tuesday joined local officials, business leaders, and community members to announce a transformative economic development project in the City of Seaford. A combination of private and public investment will fund the redevelopment of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center into a multi-purpose community facility that includes on-site health care services, an education hub, early learning center, co-working space, and a job skills center.
delaware.gov
DPH Shares Monthly COVID-19 Update, Announces Changes to Data Reporting and Booster Guidance
DOVER, DE (Dec. 15, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is providing several key updates related to COVID-19 data and vaccines. According to the most recent data on the state’s My Healthy Community data dashboard, the statewide 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has increased slightly following Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased. As holiday travel increases and families gather in coming weeks, residents are urged to remain vigilant and protected against the COVID-19 virus. Consider masking up while shopping, testing before and after gatherings, and being prepared by getting vaccinated with the updated COVID booster. As of Dec. 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports COVID-19 community levels in Kent and Sussex counties as medium. New Castle County is low.
delaware.gov
Delaware Natural Resources Police and DNREC Give Santa’s Sleigh a Jump-start on Toys for Tots Campaign
Delaware Natural Resources Police officers and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin (third from right) were joined by special guest Santa Claus at the Delaware Seashore State Park office to box up toys donated by the public and DNREC employees to the US Marine Reserve Toys for Tots campaign. The toys are to be distributed to children across the state whose families might not be able to afford holiday gift-giving. Toys collected by Delaware Natural Resources Police – who consist of Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police, Natural Resources Police Park Rangers and DNRP Environmental Crimes Unit, all operating within DNREC – included bicycles, sports gear, dolls, stuffed animals, games and toy heavy construction equipment. /DNREC photo.
