BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your child loves the animated world of “Toy Story” or the newer “Lightyear” origin-story film, introducing these characters to their play is a great way to connect with their interests. You can find toys with the original Buzz design or ones that use the new movie’s modern character. Some even let your child imagine themselves as the space hero.

2 DAYS AGO