One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
arizonasuntimes.com
Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin
The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
Wisconsin Makes Famed List – 10 Unique Ways Across the USA to Say ‘I’m Drunk’
Wisconsin has made another fantastic list - "Ways of Saying I'm Drunk Across America." MentalFloss. Having a little too much to drink can have a LOT attached to it. How do you feel the next day, did you say anything stupid night of, etc etc...How about how you "say it."
cw14online.com
Wisconsin's pickle ornaments named among favorite state traditions: Survey
(WLUK) -- Does your Christmas tree have a pickle hanging on it?. If it does, you're taking part in what one survey says is the 15th most favorite state Christmas tradition in the U.S. Mixbook, a photo book creation company, assigned a unique tradition to each state and surveyed 1,500...
Illinois Nearly Tops List For Most STDs In The United States
Illinois almost topped another in 2022 and this one doesn't come with bragging rights. A similar report came out two years prior and the Land of Lincoln didn't get the best grade at that time either. Although there was a bit of good news for one city in Illinois, I guess.
10 Illinois-isms That Will Leave Non-Illinoisans Scratching Their Heads
As an Illinois native, I've grown up surrounded by unique phrases and slang that might sound foreign to those not from the Prairie State. From the way we refer to our beloved sports teams to the nicknames we give to our iconic landmarks, Illinois has its own distinct language that can be a bit bewildering to outsiders. In this post, I'll be sharing 10 common Illinois-isms that are sure to leave non-Illinoisans scratching their heads. So grab a slice of Chicago-style deep dish pizza and get ready to learn some local lingo!
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
Grace Stanke: 5 Things About Miss America’s 2023 Winner From Wisconsin
Grace is a skilled violinist. She’s an environmental activist. The Miss Wisconsin winner has won victories in multiple pageants. She was crowned Miss America 2023 on December 15. Grace Stanke is the new Miss America! After a high profile career in pageants, the gorgeous classical violinist from Wisconsin took...
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke wins 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The results are in, and Miss America 2023 is from the Badger State! Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke came out on top in the annual pageant Thursday night, beating out finalists from New York, Texas, West Virginia and Georgia. She is the second Miss Wisconsin in ten years to become Miss America, and the third in history....
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
A Tree is Growing in the Middle of this Beautifully Unique Wisconsin Home
I'm at a loss for words to describe this home. I love it, it scares me, I think it's beautiful, unique, a big fixer-upper. I feel like there's not one appropriate word or phrase that describes this house that's for sale in Wisconsin. I would seriously love to own this...
agupdate.com
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
Did You Know Illinois Is Infamous For Three Weird Christmas Traditions?
When it comes to odd holiday traditions, Illinois is closely linked to three of the weirdest ones. During the holiday season, most families have a whole set of traditions they do each year and many of them may be the same as our neighbors and friends, while others may be vastly different.
What’s the most popular slang term in Illinois?
According to the data, both Indiana and Illinois share a "vibe" when it comes to their favorite slang term, but Kentucky prefers to use the word "flex".
