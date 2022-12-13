Read full article on original website
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Dolphins Head Coach Makes Fun of the Buffalo Forecast
The Buffalo Bills are looking to clinch a playoff spot for a fourth straight season on Saturday, when they host their AFC East division rival, the Miami Dolphins. This prime time game will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The first was a tough loss for Buffalo down in Miami back in week 3.
This Is Who Plows Josh Allen’s Driveway
The weather forecast for this weekend’s Buffalo Bills game in Western New York isn’t looking great. On Saturday night, the Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins in a highly anticipated AFC east rematch. Although we won’t see nearly as much snow as the winter storm that hit Western New York a few weeks ago, forecasts are currently calling for high winds and up to 18 inches of snow accumulation in Orchard Park.
Buffalo Bills Rule Out Two Starters Against the Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills will soon play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Saturday night under the lights in Orchard Park, which will be aired nationally on The NFL Network. It's also going to be aired locally on channel 7 (WKBW). The Bills and Dolphins will likely need to play in...
Cole Beasley Admits He Did Some “Wrong Things”
On Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Bills welcomed back a familiar name to the team. Wide receiver Cole Beasley came out of retirement and signed with the Bills practice squad. The reunion was something many Bills fans woke up to and were shocked by. Beasley was released by Buffalo in March...
Miami Radio Host: Buffalo Probably Shouldn’t Have a Football Team
The Buffalo Bills (10-3) host the Miami Dolphins (8-5) this Saturday night, form what is sure to be one of the most memorable NFL games in recent memory. That's because the forecast in Orchard Park is calling for lake effect snow and windy conditions. A lake effect snow warning will be in effect for Erie County on Friday night and lasting until Monday.
Buffalo, New York Made It On 3 Game Shows [VIDEO]
Buffalo is getting more and more attention, and it’s not just because of the Buffalo Bills. This week, Buffalo managed to make it to three game shows in one day!. Now, the city of Buffalo has been mentioned on a game show before, but to have three big name shows mention us on the same day?
Tua Has Never Faced The Weather He Faces in Buffalo on Saturday
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park on Saturday Night, for what will be a nationally televised game on The NFL Network. It will also be aired locally in Buffalo on channel 7. The Bills (10-3) are first in the AFC East and hold down the number...
Open Letter: The Miami Dolphins Have No Idea What They’re In For
You may have heard that there's a snow game happening in the NFL this weekend. It's happening this weekend in Orchard Park between the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm and will be aired nationally on The NFL Network, along with locally on channel 7 in Buffalo.
Mike McDaniel Says He’s Done Zero Monitoring of Buffalo Forecast
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday, for what could be an all-time game that we talk about for years to come. Not only because of the fact both teams are in a playoff position right now, Bills with 10 wins and the Dolphins with 8, but because of the looming forecast for Saturday night in Orchard Park.
Here’s How the Bills Can Clinch a Playoff Spot This Weekend
It really does feel like the Buffalo Bills have this habit of having a mid-season lull the last two seasons; where the offense doesn't look like itself. That's happening this season, but luckily, the Bills have still been able to string together four straight wins. They won an ugly game...
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday
College football bowl season moves into Day 2 on Saturday after playing a pair of games to kick things off, with five more matchups set for today. That includes games featuring four teams and one head-to-head matchup from Power Five conferences on the field this weekend. What to watch: ...
Sabres look for continued success on road trip vs. Coyotes
Faced with questions on defense, the Buffalo Sabres look to maintain a solid stretch when they visit the Arizona Coyotes
