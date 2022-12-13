The Independence Public Schools Kids CREW report another successful year of Shop with a Cop. The Kids Crew wishes to thank the Coffeyville Boys and Girls Club for helping to put the event together. Thanks also go out to the Independence Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol for helping the children pick out gifts for their family and friends. Kids Crew say that all the students left Walmart with arms full and huge smiles. Independence Walmart provided the gift cards for the event.

