Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
Aunt Toadies Restaurant Changed Ownership
Larry and Mary Jane McHenry started transferring ownership of Aunt Toadies Restaurant in October, 2022. The restaurant is located on Fort Scott’s east side at 1411 E. Wall. Aunt Toadies has been in business almost 20 years. “Our original plan was to get the restaurant to this point and...
fortscott.biz
What’s Happening in Fort Scott
Above image by Kenny Felt Photography, prints may be purchased here. 12/7-15 ~ Annual Christmas Lights Contest, get in the spirit before December 15th for your chance to win a cash prize sponsored by Niece Products. 12/9-23 ~ Christmas Light Trolley Tours, booking now! Tours each night at 5:45pm, 7pm,...
fortscott.biz
Preschool to Move to the Former Mercy Building in August 2023
The plans are getting close to being finalized for the Fort Scott Preschool move to the former Mercy Hospital building at 401 Woodland Hills. It currently is located at 409 S. “We are planning to open the preschool at the new site in August,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
Kansas man dies after 3-vehicle crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Friday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Nissan Quest driven by James M. Snow, 57, Galena, was northbound on South Wood Street one half mile south of Kansas 66 in Galena. The Nissan rear-ended...
kggfradio.com
Independence Public Schools Kids CREW Shop With A Cop
The Independence Public Schools Kids CREW report another successful year of Shop with a Cop. The Kids Crew wishes to thank the Coffeyville Boys and Girls Club for helping to put the event together. Thanks also go out to the Independence Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol for helping the children pick out gifts for their family and friends. Kids Crew say that all the students left Walmart with arms full and huge smiles. Independence Walmart provided the gift cards for the event.
fortscott.biz
Calving School Coming to Fredonia
Do you have a spring calving herd getting ready to calve or a fall herd that just finished up? Or maybe you want a little more practice to become more confident in your abilities to help a cow have a calf. In anticipation of calving season, Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January.
Wanted Kansas offender captured hiding under bed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a registered Kansas offender on new charges after a standoff. Just before noon Dec. 10, police requested the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) at 1701 N. 10th St Apt# 44 Independence, Kansas, according to Sheriff Ron Wade. Officers responded after...
KCTV 5
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas
LOUISBURG, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman across the country lost her beloved dog and, after months of searching, she thought she’d never see him again. Now, he might be home just in time for Christmas!. Heather Reichart finds strays in her Kansas pasture all the time. But something told...
Kansas veteran must pay over $500k for defrauding VA, judge says
A Greeley, Kansas, man who was a U.S. Army veteran was sentenced by a judge after a federal jury convicted him of wire fraud and theft of government funds.
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife-beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16 months, and 40 months, for running from law […]
fortscott.biz
Agenda for December 20 of the FS City Commission
J. Jones T. Van Hoecke E. Woellhof M. Wells K. Harrington. VI. Proclamations/Recognitions: Recognition of Officers and Fire Fighters. A. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of December 6 th, 2022, and. special meeting of December 12th, 2022. B. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1326-A totaling $320,861.49. C. Request to...
kggfradio.com
Bomb Threat In Yates Center High School
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Yates Center High School. The Woodson County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 5:05 pm on Monday from a subject who said they were a student of YCHS. The caller claimed they were bullied earlier in the day and had broken into the school via a window.
fortscott.biz
Uniontown Receives USDA Grant To Rehabilitate Multi-Unit Housing
USDA Invests $255,662 to Rehabilitate Residential and Community Buildings in Rural Kansas. TOPEKA, Dec. 16, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Kansas Christy Davis announced today that USDA is investing $255,662 to improve lives and strengthen communities in southeast Kansas. “USDA Rural Development knows...
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after concrete truck rolls in SE Kan.
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was hospitalized after the concrete truck he had been driving rolled in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:35 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 8 on Kansas Highway 126 - about 12 miles east of Pittsburg - with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Coffey Co. Sheriff investigates student’s verbal threat at elementary school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a 12-year-old student could face charges for a a threat at his elementary school. The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office said it responded Monday to the elementary school in Waverly. They say a male student became angry during a verbal altercation, and stated he would harm several other students with a firearm. The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured, and there was no physical contact reported during the fight.
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Schools Face Illnesses as The Semester Winds Down
Bourbon County schools are experiencing school and staff illness in the last few weeks before school is out for Christmas break. “We have had a large number of students and staff out the last several weeks with the flu, RSV and COVID 19; mostly the Influenza A,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
kggfradio.com
Firefighters Respond to Attic Fire in Indy
Independence Fire-EMS respond to a structure fire. Late last night, first responding units found smoke showing from the attic at 1016 E. Edison. Firefighters battled the fire from inside taking a line to the second floor of the residence. While one group fought the fire from inside other firefighters assisted with ventilation. The fire was quickly brought under control but the second floor sustained extensive damage.
classiccountry1070.com
KBI assisting with murder investigation in southeast Kansas
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is working with local officials after a woman was found dead at a rural home in southeast Kansas, and the case is being investigated as a homicide. The KBI said deputies from the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home near Chanute on...
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports Dec. 15
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.
Comments / 0