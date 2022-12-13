Santa Claus Will Be Visiting a Bucks County Borough This Week. Read to Learn When and Where

The man in red will be visiting Bucks County this week. Photo by IStock

Santa Claus is scheduling a trip to Bucks County this week, and local law enforcement will be assisting him through his journey.

The Tullytown Borough Police Department has announced that Santa will be visiting the area on Dec. 16 at 5:30 PM. Kris Kringle himself will visit the area on a series of stops to greet children and adults alike.

Here is a list of the neighborhoods and streets he will visit:

Macintosh

Kenwood

Stonybrook

Pinewood

Lakeside

Creek Village Apartments

He will end his tour on the old side of town.

“The Tullytown Fire Company Station 33 will be collecting non perishable’s for the local food pantry,” the police department said online.