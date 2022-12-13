ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

AM 1450 KMMS

Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana

Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Vets of Montana Need Very Simple Wishlist Filled This Week in Billings

This charity is asking the Billings greater area to fulfill these Christmas wishes and they are so easy to accomplish. Let’s get all of the stars filled and give back to our vets and their families. Some of these lists include sweatpants, socks, gloves, hats, dog food and treats. This stuff is easy to get and it feels great to help others in need! Make sure to grab an ornament, so you know exactly what to gift.
BILLINGS, MT
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Montana

From snow-capped mountains, scenic waterfalls, and vast grasslands to varied wildlife, Montana is famous for its natural treasures. If you love the great outdoors, you’ll love to live in this state which is home to over 170 state parks & public lands. It is a sparsely populated region with...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Experts Offer Advice About Winter Pet Survival in Montana

Frigid temperatures during the winter in Montana can be extremely hard on pets. Experts warn pet owners to stop treating their pets like "little humans." If you're a pet owner, you most likely treat your pet like a member of the family. Some people even dress their pets up in costumes and holiday sweaters to help keep them warm.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?

This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help

Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
MONTANA STATE
eagle933.com

CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana

We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana’s Best Upscale Restaurant Is Actually Worth The Buck

Not everyone can break the bank for a meal, but sometimes a restaurant is worth the price. Some restaurants in Montana will make you dig deep in those pockets and break out the big bucks—but which pricey restaurants are really worth it? We've discussed what Montana's most expensive restaurants are, but which one gives you the best bang for that big buck?
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere

There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.

Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
MONTANA STATE
