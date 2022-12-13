Union County Public Schools approves school start date in defiance of state law

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Union County Public Schools is splitting with North Carolina state law in accordance with when the school year begins, district officials announced following a Union County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.

“When school starts, we need you to be there,” one board member said after the final vote during Tuesday morning’s school board meeting, which was held via Zoom. “If there are issues out of the family’s control, we will work with them on a case-by-case basis.”

State law requires schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26. District leaders announced the 2023-2024 year will begin on August 9.

The school year will end on May 22, 2023.

“I know it’s going to be a difficult transition the first time around, but it’s something we’re just going to have to adjust to,” one board member said during the meeting.

