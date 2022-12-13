ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Drew Brees Lands Job as College Football Coach

Drew Brees is heading back to college football. On Thursday, the Purdue Boilermakers football team announced that the Super Bowl champion quarterback will serve as an assistant coach as the team prepares for and play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines and will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes as well as participate in recruiting activities.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
10NEWS

NFL Power Rankings for Week 15: Niners are for real; Lions surging up

PHILADELPHIA — After the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins back in Week 13, they actually dropped in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings because of the injury quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered. That led Brock Purdy to assume the starting role, leaving voters hesitant about the Niners' chances...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy