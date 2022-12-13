Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Drew Brees Lands Job as College Football Coach
Drew Brees is heading back to college football. On Thursday, the Purdue Boilermakers football team announced that the Super Bowl champion quarterback will serve as an assistant coach as the team prepares for and play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines and will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes as well as participate in recruiting activities.
10NEWS
Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean shares mental health struggles to help others seek support
TAMPA, Fla. — You might know Jamel Dean as a stand-out cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but just a few years ago he had reached his breaking point and wanted to give up on football. Thankfully, he had the support from trusted friends and family to overcome his...
10NEWS
NFL Power Rankings for Week 15: Niners are for real; Lions surging up
PHILADELPHIA — After the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins back in Week 13, they actually dropped in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings because of the injury quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered. That led Brock Purdy to assume the starting role, leaving voters hesitant about the Niners' chances...
Comments / 0