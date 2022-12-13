ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Former Impractical Joker coming to Evansville

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpmGV_0jh1y6zm00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Improv comedian and television star Joe Gatto will take the stage at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville next year.

Gatto will take the stage at 7 p.m. on March 9. Tickets start at $36.00 and will be available Friday at Ticketmaster or the the Old National Events Plaza box office.

Joker announces departure from ‘Impractical Jokers’ to focus on family

Gatto is a founding member of “The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe”, and is best known for his time on the show Impractical Jokers. He is also the co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” podcast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville’s Horror Con Announces First Two Celebrity Guests

Horror fans get ready because a horror-themed convention is heading to Evansville in early 2023!. Mark your calendar for the weekend of March 11th- 12th 2023, because that weekend is the inaugural Horror Con in Evansville, and 103 GBF is proud to be a part of this event! Here is what Horror Con has to say about the upcoming convention:
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Showplace marks 50 years of cinema on the silver screen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Showplace Cinemas has had a long running history in Evansville — 50 years to be exact. The business opened up under the name “North Park Twins Cinemas” in July of 1973. To put that into perspective, the hottest movie in the box office at that time was Live and Let Die, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday-themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas-decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bears a similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. “Sheriff […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

LOOK: Holiday artwork shown off by EVSC students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — North and Central High School students got imaginative as they sculpted, painted and created holiday themed art for their classes. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation proudly shared what their students were capable of in a social media post. “The EVSC is certainly full of incredibly talented fine arts students,” part of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Angel Mounds to undergo $6.5 Million transformation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Angel Mounds State Historic Site in Evansville is scheduled to begin a two-year, $6.5 million transformation between now and October 2024. State officials say the goal of this renovation is to better share the story of the Native American people of both the past and present. The state of Indiana […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Free food event draws large crowd in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Hundreds of households are less hungry tonight, thanks to a local farmer and Feed Evansville. The group received a semi full of freshly picked acorn and spaghetti squash from the farmer yesterday.  Since it is hard to make a single meal with one squash, Feed Evansville decided to add to the generosity […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Iconic Evansville Harley-Davidson Dealership Changes Ownership & Name

An icon among motorcycle enthusiasts in and around Evansville, as well as those passing through, has gained new ownership and will be changing its name. For 63 years Bud's Harley-Davidson has served the motorcycle community here in Evansville with four generations having a hand in the business. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Bud's closed its doors for the last time, ending the family's Harley legacy, according to a post made to Facebook.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

'Guntry Club' to open this weekend in Evansville

A new gun training center and firing range will soon open what they call a "guntry club." Lawman tactical will officially open this weekend at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41. The business will be open Tuesday thru Friday from 9a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Princess Gemma Has Been at an Evansville Shelter for Almost 5 Years – Needs a Christmas Miracle Family

Gemma is an 11-year-old Cane Corso mix female. She is a solid 90 pounds, but there is no body shaming at ITV. In her time with ITV, Gemma has come to rule the roost and our hearts. She is MUCH loved and is generally known as "Princess Gemma." Gemma is a celebrity here at ITV. She gets plush accommodations in her kennel with extra pillows and frequently lounges in the office or roams the front during off hours.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

The Blue Angels Are Coming Back to Owensboro KY

While enjoying the beautiful lights of downtown Owensboro recently, I got to thinking about the fact that Smothers Park--in its current award-winning incarnation--has been a a riverfront staple for TEN YEARS now. That is an absolute mind-blower. THE OWENSBORO AIR SHOW. I also remember that the first Owensboro Air Show...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Feed Evansville distributing food this Thursday

Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share event that's happening on Thursday. Feed Evansville will be hosting its next community food share on Thursday, Dec. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. The giveaway will take place at Hartke Pool at 201 N. Boeke Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like

What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Feed Evansville community food share held at Hartke Pool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers with Feed Evansville hosted a community food share event from on Thursday. Over 400 cars could be seen in the distance, all the way back to the Lloyd Expressway before boxes were loaded into people’s vehicles at noon. Food boxes included cans of corn, green beans and peas, as well as a box of stuffing, chicken broth, bread and squash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy