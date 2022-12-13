Former Impractical Joker coming to Evansville

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Improv comedian and television star Joe Gatto will take the stage at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville next year.

Gatto will take the stage at 7 p.m. on March 9. Tickets start at $36.00 and will be available Friday at Ticketmaster or the the Old National Events Plaza box office.

Gatto is a founding member of “The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe”, and is best known for his time on the show Impractical Jokers. He is also the co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” podcast.

