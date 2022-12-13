Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
ktoy1047.com
ASP arrest suspect in shooting incident
32-year-old Christian Torrence of Little Rock was arrested yesterday by state police in connection with the incident which took place March 7 near the David O. Dodd overpass. Police received the initial report of the incident from a North Little Rock woman who claimed she was traveling on I-430 when the driver of a vehicle that passed her fired a weapon, striking her vehicle. The woman was not injured in the incident.
Newport man gets 10-year federal sentence for pipe bombs
A Newport man received a 10-year prison sentence in federal court Thursday after officers found an unregistered gun and pipe bombs in his home.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Disorderly, and Other Things That Put Coal in Your Stocking in Today’s Saline County Mugshots on 12162022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Mischief, Battery, and Parole Violations in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12152022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart officer killed in overnight shooting; suspect dead
New details are available in the armed standoff that resulted in the death of a Stuttgart police officer. Police now say that an Arkansas State Trooper was also wounded as law enforcement authorities attempted to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. A vehicle pursuit by Stuttgart Police that...
Kait 8
Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers. According to Thursday’s news release, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View fired on two Stuttgart police officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, killing one.
KTLO
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man
A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
KATV
Sherwood police need the public to assist in identifying Academy Sports thieves
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department announced Thursday they need the public to help them with identifying individuals who stole from Academy Sports. According to police, the individuals entered the store on multiple occasions and stole clothing. If you have information or know someone that can provide...
Police make arrest in connection to Friday hit-and-run in Sherwood
Sherwood Police said an arrest was made on Tuesday in connection to a Friday hit-and-run on Kiehl Avenue
Stuttgart neighbor recalls tragic overnight shooting that left an officer dead
Two Arkansas families' lives are forever changed after an overnight shooting that killed a Stuttgart police officer and left the suspect dead.
KTLO
1 dead in altercation in Brinkley, suspect arrested
A physical altercation and shooting in Brinkley Tuesday morning resulted in the death of one man. According to the Arkansas State Police, 53-year-old Jimmy Lee Dillard was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators state during the early morning hours special agents developed information identifying 24-year-old Tren-Terrious Stidum of Brinkley as a suspect. He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Monroe County Detention Center on first degree murder charges. Stidum is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday.
KATV
Benton police are searching for a man who walked out of Home Depot without paying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced they are searching for the identity of a man who stole from Home Depot. According to the police, this incident occurred on Nov. 19 and they have yet to locate the man. Police said he walked out of the store...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Burglary, and Intoxication in This Weekends Saline County Mugshots 12122022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police looking for 13-year-old runaway from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on December 14. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts...
Pulaski County Sherriff's search for runaway 16-year-old female
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Mariyah Mitchel was last seen on December 11 leaving her parent's home on Harper Road in Little Rock. She is described as being about 5'2" in...
Wife of 2020 Hot Springs fallen officer sends love to family of 2022 Stuttgart fallen officer
When a law enforcement officer is killed it sends shockwaves through the community, they serve but also their law enforcement family.
Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident
SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
Little Rock Police Department officer’s favorable ruling in 2016 incident upheld in appeals court
The federal appeals court in St. Louis on Monday upheld the acquittal of a Little Rock Police Department officer in a 2021 jury trial.
3-year-old child found in the streets of Jacksonville instead of at his daycare.
A three-year-old child with down syndrome was found in the middle of the road by a good samaritan while he was supposed to be in the specialized care of a local preschool.
