Stuttgart, AR

Kait 8

Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
JONESBORO, AR
ktoy1047.com

ASP arrest suspect in shooting incident

32-year-old Christian Torrence of Little Rock was arrested yesterday by state police in connection with the incident which took place March 7 near the David O. Dodd overpass. Police received the initial report of the incident from a North Little Rock woman who claimed she was traveling on I-430 when the driver of a vehicle that passed her fired a weapon, striking her vehicle. The woman was not injured in the incident.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart officer killed in overnight shooting; suspect dead

New details are available in the armed standoff that resulted in the death of a Stuttgart police officer. Police now say that an Arkansas State Trooper was also wounded as law enforcement authorities attempted to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. A vehicle pursuit by Stuttgart Police that...
STUTTGART, AR
Kait 8

Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers. According to Thursday’s news release, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View fired on two Stuttgart police officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, killing one.
STUTTGART, AR
KTLO

Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man

A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
STUTTGART, AR
KTLO

1 dead in altercation in Brinkley, suspect arrested

A physical altercation and shooting in Brinkley Tuesday morning resulted in the death of one man. According to the Arkansas State Police, 53-year-old Jimmy Lee Dillard was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators state during the early morning hours special agents developed information identifying 24-year-old Tren-Terrious Stidum of Brinkley as a suspect. He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Monroe County Detention Center on first degree murder charges. Stidum is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Thursday.
BRINKLEY, AR
THV11

Police looking for 13-year-old runaway from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on December 14. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident

SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
SHERWOOD, AR

