ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slipperstillfits.com

#15 Gonzaga vs #4 Alabama Preview

Last season’s Battle in Seattle left a sour taste in Gonzaga’s mouth. This Battle in Birmingham matchup is all about revenge and moving up the NCAA Tournament seeding ladder. A #2 seed could be in play with a win for the Zags. Here is what Alabama’s head coach...
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

The Zags need more consistent offense from their guards

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have always been an offensive-oriented squad. In general, that has aligned with a fast moving offense that is a fan of high-low action, ball screens, and motion offense. The end result is something we are generally familiar with as Gonzaga fans—high scoring games. This season, as...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane County official celebrates his travels with Mike Leach

Tributes have been pouring in for Mike Leach, the former Washington State University football coach who passed away on Monday night. The tributes come from people in the sporting world, but also from a traveling buddy in Spokane: former state Senator and current Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner. On his...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
thewhiskeywash.com

Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State

Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
WASHINGTON STATE
ballparkdigest.com

First step emerges in Avista Stadium upgrades funding plan

We have the first commitment toward $16-$22 million in Avista Stadium upgrades, as Spokane County pledges $8 million toward MLB-mandated renovations at the home of the Spokane Indians (High-A; Northwest League). MiLB teams were issued new facility standards after MLB took over the sport. The deadline to present such a...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Big changes could be coming to Northwest weather this weekend

Much colder-than-normal temperatures and heavy snow may be headed to the Inland Northwest late this weekend and into next week…or maybe not. Weather forecasters in the Inland Northwest are looking for more certainty in a forecast that promises big change. Andy Brown from the National Weather Service said in...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Bottle Bay Brewing is the first brewery to stake a claim high on Spokane's South Hill

The Plastino brothers – Nick and Marco – have deep roots on Lake Pend Oreille's Bottle Bay, and it only made sense to pay homage to their ancestry when they decided to start a brewery. "We've been going up there forever," says Marco, of the Bottle Bay property originally owned by his great great-grandfather, almost a century ago. "Spokane is so embedded with this lake culture," he adds. "There's like, what, 300 something lakes within a hundred-mile radius of Spokane? And so a lot of people have their own lake that they go to. We have our spot, Bottle Bay, so kind of the whole idea is, where's your bay?"
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House

GREEN BLUFF, WASH- The Green Bluff community has lost a staple, in early December, Gordon Beck passed away. Beck was the owner and founder of Becks Harvest House. “It’s a pretty cool feeling to know that so many people in Spokane have come up here and had fun,” Todd Beck the son and current owner-operator of Becks Harvest House said.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Local GOP swings back to the right. Plus, Spokane voters lose at the state Supreme Court, and Camp Hope will stand through Christmas

When unsuccessful candidate for Spokane County Board of Commissioners Paul "Brian" Noble was elected as the new chair of the Spokane County Republican Party on Saturday — in a meeting held at the Spokane Valley church where Noble works as a pastor — former state Rep. Matt Shea leapt to his feet in a standing ovation. Consider it a sign of changing times. Over the years, the control of the local GOP has seesawed back and forth between a more hardcore wing who have defended the controversial and far-right Shea, and a more moderate wing who has sided with Shea's critics, like outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. When a slate of new precinct committee officers were elected in November, that balance of power shifted rightward once again: Local moderates saw their preferred candidates get blown out of the water for each leadership slot. Still, the speeches Noble gave on Saturday weren't exactly radical. While he called for "standing against the threats of woke-ism," he also called for the GOP to be compassionate to the vulnerable and care just as much for the "elderly and disabled among us" as the party does for the unborn. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Why your phone gave you a -23 forecast, and why it’s wrong

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you are an iPhone user, the Spokane area forecast on Tuesday may have sent a chill down your spine. The default weather app that comes on all iOS phones said that Spokane was going to hit -23 degrees next Thursday, December 22nd. This forecast did not hold for long, switching to a low of -1 later that day.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 hospitalized after two-car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy