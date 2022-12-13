Read full article on original website
slipperstillfits.com
#15 Gonzaga vs #4 Alabama Preview
Last season’s Battle in Seattle left a sour taste in Gonzaga’s mouth. This Battle in Birmingham matchup is all about revenge and moving up the NCAA Tournament seeding ladder. A #2 seed could be in play with a win for the Zags. Here is what Alabama’s head coach...
slipperstillfits.com
The Zags need more consistent offense from their guards
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have always been an offensive-oriented squad. In general, that has aligned with a fast moving offense that is a fan of high-low action, ball screens, and motion offense. The end result is something we are generally familiar with as Gonzaga fans—high scoring games. This season, as...
How to Watch No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs No. 15 Gonzaga
Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs at the C.M. Newton Classic inside Legacy Arena.
Why Adam Morrison doesn't think Gonzaga's offense is broken
Gonzaga is struggling to find an identity on offense, but Adam Morrison thinks the Bulldogs are on the right track. Listen to the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast as Morrison and Dan Dickau talk about the trajectory of this Zags' team. Make sure you never miss an episode!...
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County official celebrates his travels with Mike Leach
Tributes have been pouring in for Mike Leach, the former Washington State University football coach who passed away on Monday night. The tributes come from people in the sporting world, but also from a traveling buddy in Spokane: former state Senator and current Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner. On his...
thewhiskeywash.com
Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State
Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
ballparkdigest.com
First step emerges in Avista Stadium upgrades funding plan
We have the first commitment toward $16-$22 million in Avista Stadium upgrades, as Spokane County pledges $8 million toward MLB-mandated renovations at the home of the Spokane Indians (High-A; Northwest League). MiLB teams were issued new facility standards after MLB took over the sport. The deadline to present such a...
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
spokanepublicradio.org
Big changes could be coming to Northwest weather this weekend
Much colder-than-normal temperatures and heavy snow may be headed to the Inland Northwest late this weekend and into next week…or maybe not. Weather forecasters in the Inland Northwest are looking for more certainty in a forecast that promises big change. Andy Brown from the National Weather Service said in...
inlander.com
The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker
Across three chaotic North Idaho College board meetings last week, Todd Banducci — the controversial college trustee — proclaimed that a new age was upon us. With November's election having delivered one more trustee in his hard-rightwing camp, it was time for a reckoning. "There's a new board......
inlander.com
Bottle Bay Brewing is the first brewery to stake a claim high on Spokane's South Hill
The Plastino brothers – Nick and Marco – have deep roots on Lake Pend Oreille's Bottle Bay, and it only made sense to pay homage to their ancestry when they decided to start a brewery. "We've been going up there forever," says Marco, of the Bottle Bay property originally owned by his great great-grandfather, almost a century ago. "Spokane is so embedded with this lake culture," he adds. "There's like, what, 300 something lakes within a hundred-mile radius of Spokane? And so a lot of people have their own lake that they go to. We have our spot, Bottle Bay, so kind of the whole idea is, where's your bay?"
FOX 28 Spokane
Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House
GREEN BLUFF, WASH- The Green Bluff community has lost a staple, in early December, Gordon Beck passed away. Beck was the owner and founder of Becks Harvest House. “It’s a pretty cool feeling to know that so many people in Spokane have come up here and had fun,” Todd Beck the son and current owner-operator of Becks Harvest House said.
inlander.com
Local GOP swings back to the right. Plus, Spokane voters lose at the state Supreme Court, and Camp Hope will stand through Christmas
When unsuccessful candidate for Spokane County Board of Commissioners Paul "Brian" Noble was elected as the new chair of the Spokane County Republican Party on Saturday — in a meeting held at the Spokane Valley church where Noble works as a pastor — former state Rep. Matt Shea leapt to his feet in a standing ovation. Consider it a sign of changing times. Over the years, the control of the local GOP has seesawed back and forth between a more hardcore wing who have defended the controversial and far-right Shea, and a more moderate wing who has sided with Shea's critics, like outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. When a slate of new precinct committee officers were elected in November, that balance of power shifted rightward once again: Local moderates saw their preferred candidates get blown out of the water for each leadership slot. Still, the speeches Noble gave on Saturday weren't exactly radical. While he called for "standing against the threats of woke-ism," he also called for the GOP to be compassionate to the vulnerable and care just as much for the "elderly and disabled among us" as the party does for the unborn. (DANIEL WALTERS)
KHQ Right Now
16-year-old hit by SUV in Post Falls, Idaho State Police investigating
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash where a 16-year-old was hit by an SUV in Post Falls. The girl was transported to the hospital, we do not know her condition.
'Lots of oil': Idaho Transportation Department finds possible oil leaking source into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Eric Rouse emerged from Lake Coeur d’Alene at Higgens Point on Wednesday, he said three words after removing his dive mask. Rouse had just spent 30 minutes in the 38-degree water on a 28-degree morning inspecting the source of an oil leak first reported last week, as reported by the Coeur d'Alene Press.
FOX 28 Spokane
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body...
KXLY
Why your phone gave you a -23 forecast, and why it’s wrong
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you are an iPhone user, the Spokane area forecast on Tuesday may have sent a chill down your spine. The default weather app that comes on all iOS phones said that Spokane was going to hit -23 degrees next Thursday, December 22nd. This forecast did not hold for long, switching to a low of -1 later that day.
Spokane County sheriff: Voters should recall city council majority
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the city council is now helping state agencies recreate the Capital Hill Occupied Protest zone of Seattle and, thereby, encouraging continued lawlessness. He was referencing the 5-2 vote of the council on Monday to remove liability protection from Spokane...
4 hospitalized after two-car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
