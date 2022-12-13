Clinton bike path section closed until Dec. 16
The section of the Clinton's riverfront bike path that crosses over Joyce's Slough will be closed until Friday, December 16 due to pump replacement. Contact Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility Director Bob Milroy at (563) 363-2090 for more information.
