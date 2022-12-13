ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Clinton bike path section closed until Dec. 16

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fs9av_0jh1xrv700

The section of the Clinton’s riverfront bike path that crosses over Joyce’s Slough will be closed until Friday, December 16 due to pump replacement. Contact Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility Director Bob Milroy at (563) 363-2090 for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Crews respond to fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Rock Island Tuesday night. Rock Island Fire Department responded overnight in an east side neighborhood to a home fire, firefighters said in a Facebook post. Three people were home and were able to safely leave the home, according to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Forest Grove Drive near TBK Bank Sports Complex opens Dec. 16

A newly reconstructed section of Forest Grove Drive starting just east of International Drive to Friendship Path in Bettendorf will reopen to traffic starting Friday, December 16. The Forest Grove Drive and Friendship Path intersection will also open, allowing traffic access to Middle Road, the TBK Bank Sports Complex and businesses from the west. Forest […]
BETTENDORF, IA
wvik.org

Three Davenport Elementary Schools Will Close

Herb Trix's guest is Olivia Allen, education reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 39-year-old woman killed by a car Tuesday in Davenport is one of at least 44 Scott County pedestrians hit by cars this year. Three pedestrians have died in Scott County in 2022, including the woman killed this week. Another seven have been seriously injured, according...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
97X

Listen for Nally’s Kitchen! It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!

All week long, I am going to ask you to send me a message on our 97X App. So, make sure you have your notifications turned on. Here's a link in case you don't have it yet... I'll send out an alert this week in the afternoon to have you send in your name & address. I'll put you in the running for a shot at free food from Nally's Kitchen in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Moline police officer diagnosed with brain cancer

Snow Squall Warnings are one of the new weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Iowa Gov. Reynolds bans social media app TikTok from all state-owned devices. She believes the social media app poses a risk to national security.
MOLINE, IL
98.1 KHAK

December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - If you get a chance to meet Liam Doxsee, you would think he’s an average 8-year-old. He loves to play, read, and he especially loves his pug, Lulu. “If I’m sick, she’ll lay right on top of me and then mom will be like,...
COAL VALLEY, IL
KWQC

Officers cleared in Davenport fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said it was reasonable for officers to use deadly force in the Oct. 30 officer-involved shooting incident in Davenport. “The law states that it is reasonable for a person to use deadly force certainly in a case where deadly force is...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. According to the Sheriff’s office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian was hit by a train near U.S. 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling.
STERLING, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Fire Crews Respond to Animal Pen Fire That Spreads to the House

On Tuesday, December 13 at 10:34, the Dixon City Fire Department was dispatched to 712 Madison Avenue for a report of an animal pen on fire in the backyard. While responding, crews learned that the fire had spread to the house. Crews arrived on scene to find the rear of the house, surrounding fence and a pigpen on fire. The fire was brought under control and companies remained on scene overhauling the structure until 12:07.
DIXON, IL
KCRG.com

Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Woman killed after being hit by car in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A 39-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Davenport on Tuesday. The accident happened at 5:32 p.m. at East Locust and Bridge Avenue, Davenport police said in a media release. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS were called to the scene for a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Scott County Emergency Management Agency to test Wireless Emergency Alert system

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency will conduct a countywide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system for cellphones on December 18 at 1:00 p.m. The test is to ensure public safety officials can deliver urgent alerts and warnings during an emergency or disaster. Periodic testing of public alert and warning systems assesses the ability to distribute local, state and national messages and determine whether technological improvements are needed. Only cellphones that have opted in to receive WEA TEST messages will receive this test. For an instructional guide for iPhone and Android users to turn these alerts.
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy