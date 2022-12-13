Read full article on original website
3 Software Stocks to Watch For in a Prospering Industry
The Zacks Computer Software industry benefits from the global pandemic-induced accelerated digital transformation drive. Software is ubiquitous and has become the focal point of technological innovation. Apart from running devices and applications, its usage has been extended to managing infrastructure. The industry is primarily gaining from the ongoing cloud transition. The role of software is constantly evolving. With the continuation of remote work setup and mainstream adoption of the hybrid/flexible work model, the demand for voice and video communication and productivity software is expected to increase exponentially. These trends bode well for industry participants like Synopsys (
Robust Growth Efforts to Aid Snap-on (SNA) Amid Inflation Woes
SNA - Free Report) continues to witness positive business momentum. This, along with gains from its Value Creation plan, bodes well. This led to impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, marking the ninth straight earnings beat and the 10th consecutive sales surprise.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hudson Technologies (HDSN) This Year?
HDSN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
2 Missed Growth Opportunities as the Fed Raises Rates by Half a Point
You’d think that when we’ve been talking about a 50bp hike for weeks now, the market would be able to absorb the news with a bit of equanimity. But that’s just not happening. The Fed’s hawkish tone, its determination to stick with a 2% inflation target and the acceptance of unemployment rising from the current level of 3.7% to 4.6% have turned out to be too much for the market, which is going belly up temporarily.
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Expands in Australia With Buyout
AJG - Free Report) has acquired Aviation Insurance Australia. The acquisition will help AJG expand its footprint in Australia. Brisbane, Queensland-based Aviation Insurance Australia was formed in 1993. This specialist retail insurance broker provides services to aviation and aerospace clients across the country. Adding these entities will enhance the acquirer’s compelling aviation portfolio and consolidate its presence in the region. The buyout will also support cross-selling opportunities in Australia for this world-leading insurance broker.
Top-Performing Broad Foreign ETFs of 2022
VXUS - Free Report) has lost about 16% this year. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (. VGK - Free Report) has retreated about 16%. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (. EEM - Free Report) is off 20.1%. However, not all corners of the international market returned in the same muted manner.
Fast-paced Momentum Stock YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Can BOK Financial (BOKF) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
BOK Financial (. BOKF - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
HOOD - Free Report) closed at $8.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
Philip Morris (PM) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know
PM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $100.28, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Is it Wise to Retain SBA Communications (SBAC) Stock for Now?
SBAC - Free Report) well for growth. The company has a resilient and stable site-leasing business model as it generates most of its revenues from long-term (typically 5-10 year) tower leases with built-in rent escalators. Moreover, amid the increase in network use, data transfer, network expansion and network coverage requirements,...
IDEXX (IDXX) CAG Sales Growth Strong, Costs Continue to Rise
IDXX - Free Report) robust worldwide commercial capabilities, along with a sturdy CAG arm, have turned into key growth drivers for the company. Yet, currency fluctuations along with high dependence on third-party distributors remain overhangs for the company. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). IDEXX exited the...
Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Stocks With Potential
CHWY - Free Report) , Progyny (. Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on a nominal basis) tank if they miss or merely meet market expectations. After all, a 20% earnings rise (though apparently looks good) doesn’t tell you if earnings growth has been exhibiting a decelerating trend.
Factors to Note Ahead of BlackBerry's (BB) Q3 Earnings Release
BB - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third quarter for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the last reported quarter, the company...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why The Boeing Company (BA) is a Trending Stock
BA - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this airplane builder have returned +9% over the past month versus...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in QCR Holdings (QCRH) Stock?
QCRH - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $60.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Industry View: 3 Oil Stocks to Fuel your Portfolio
XLE - Free Report) illustrates the outperformance energy has enjoyed this year. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plays a prominent role in global oil production. Though OPEC is not a monopoly, the cartel controls a huge slice of worldwide oil production. Unsurprisingly, as oil prices rose in 2022, OPEC was not ready to drastically increase production. OPEC has cut production in recent months citing a slower-growing global economy. While the price has drifted lower, it remains much higher than it was a year ago.
HealthStream (HSTM) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
HSTM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
3 Reasons to Hold DexCom (DXCM) Stock in Your Portfolio
DXCM - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with a series of favorable coverage decisions, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and reimbursement risks persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
3 Construction Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on Their Dips
The construction sector has been swinging back and forth this year. While the coronavirus-related despairs, inflation, tight labor market, Fed’s hawkish stance and residential market slowdown have spooked the market, an emphasis on rebuilding infrastructure proved to be a breather. Focus on infrastructural enhancement around the globe, renewable energy...
