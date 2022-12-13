Winter storm causing blizzard conditions in central U.S. expected to reach New York. Here’s forecast.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO