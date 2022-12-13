Winter storm causing blizzard conditions in central U.S. expected to reach New York. Here’s forecast.

Read full article on original website
Is snowstorm possible for NYC Christmas weekend? Forecaster details early forecast.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A quiet start to the week before Christmas will segue into some wintry weather for those procrastinators looking to sneak in some last-minute shopping before Santa’s sleigh touches down on Staten Island. “I would suggest that if people have time off on Monday, Tuesday...
NY snow forecast: How much will fall before the storm is over?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There will be rain coming into the New York City area Thursday afternoon, which will continue into Thursday night and at least into the first half of Friday, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Tom Kines. “Some of this rain is heavy,” said Kines. “It’s probably going...
Rain soaks commuters in NYC on Friday morning; flooding possible in afternoon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Commuters are facing a soggy, sloppy mess as they head to work and school on Friday morning. Rain likely will continue through the morning commute and into the early afternoon. A shower is possible during the evening rush hour, according to AccuWeather.com. The deluge that...
Winter nor'easter brings windswept rain, some snow to parts of Tri-State
A winter nor'easter moved through the Tri-State area with a mix of rain and snow in some parts Thursday evening and could last through Saturday.
Are we getting a white Christmas this year?
While it has been a wet and dreary start to December in 2022, just one snowstorm can bring a white Christmas for the first time in years. What exactly does that mean and how likely is it?
pix11.com
Nasty nor’easter bringing heavy rain, strong winds, snow
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong coastal storm arrived Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy rain across much of the tri-state region. For northern sections, temperatures were cold enough to produce snow. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted across higher elevations as the snowy conditions will cause travel to be hazardous.
Storm system approaching NYC will bring a wet and windy end of the week
Rain over New York City. “No significant snowfall for the metro just yet. We'll probably have to wait a little bit further into the month or into the season for that." [ more › ]
Cold rain, wind gusts up to 45 mph coming to NYC, officials warn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cold, heavy rain and strong winds are headed toward New York City, officials warned Wednesday. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are also likely Friday morning and afternoon, officials said. One to two inches of rain could fall from midday on Thursday through Friday morning, according to the NYC Emergency […]
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?
Water is a clear thin liquid that has no colour or taste when it is pure. It falls from clouds as rain and enters rivers and seas. All animals and people need water in order to live.
WEATHER: Storm to blast NYC area with wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain on Thursday, Friday
Precipitation arrives in the city Thursday afternoon. It will likely start as a wintry mix of snow and sleet, especially in the inland suburbs, before changing over to rain.
Crash cleared with residual delays on Outerbridge Crossing; Goethals Bridge to N.J. back to normal flow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash is causing delays on the Goethals Bridge to New Jersey during the Friday morning rush hour. Also, residual delays continue on the Outerbridge Crossing, Staten Island bound, due to an earlier crash around 6:15 a.m. that blocked the left lane. On the Verrazzano-Narrows...
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service during Friday evening rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every 20 minutes during the evening rush on Friday, Dec. 16. From St. George, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, gusty winds expected from coastal storm Thursday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a strong storm system will arrive after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
Are there fewer ear-splitting, illegally modified vehicles in NY since the SLEEP Act went into effect?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A law meant to crack down on excessively loud cars and motorcycles went into effect in April, but it is unclear if the policy has made a difference. The “Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution Act,” known as the SLEEP Act, increased penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them louder.
Missing New Jersey boaters found, brought to Staten Island-based Coast Guard station
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seaward adventure of two boaters who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after taking off from New Jersey last month has come to end with both men safely back on dry land in Staten Island according to the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site NJ.com.
Road maintenance to take place on Staten Island next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct road maintenance efforts next week throughout Staten Island. There is no paving or milling scheduled, but the maintenance will take place from Monday through Friday. The work may cause temporary road closures. To register a complaint or...
Update: Power restored after outages were reported by over 700 customers on Friday afternoon on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Power has resumed for the over 700 customers who lost power on Staten Island during the rainstorm on Friday afternoon. Clifton, Grasmere, Dongan Hills and Ocean Breeze were among the neighborhoods where about 731 customers lacked electrical service from around noon to about 12:50 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for Con Edison and the utility company’s website.
