New York City, NY

Winter storm causing blizzard conditions in central U.S. expected to reach New York. Here’s forecast.

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
pix11.com

Nasty nor’easter bringing heavy rain, strong winds, snow

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong coastal storm arrived Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy rain across much of the tri-state region. For northern sections, temperatures were cold enough to produce snow. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted across higher elevations as the snowy conditions will cause travel to be hazardous.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cold rain, wind gusts up to 45 mph coming to NYC, officials warn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cold, heavy rain and strong winds are headed toward New York City, officials warned Wednesday. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are also likely Friday morning and afternoon, officials said. One to two inches of rain could fall from midday on Thursday through Friday morning, according to the NYC Emergency […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Are there fewer ear-splitting, illegally modified vehicles in NY since the SLEEP Act went into effect?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A law meant to crack down on excessively loud cars and motorcycles went into effect in April, but it is unclear if the policy has made a difference. The “Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution Act,” known as the SLEEP Act, increased penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them louder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Update: Power restored after outages were reported by over 700 customers on Friday afternoon on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Power has resumed for the over 700 customers who lost power on Staten Island during the rainstorm on Friday afternoon. Clifton, Grasmere, Dongan Hills and Ocean Breeze were among the neighborhoods where about 731 customers lacked electrical service from around noon to about 12:50 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for Con Edison and the utility company’s website.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
