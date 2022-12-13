Woman claims to be ‘God from ancient Egypt’ while attacking officers

Miami Beach, FL - A woman claiming to be a "God from ancient Egypt" has been arrested after she hit and threatened people while slamming tables and throwing items at a South Florida restaurant.

Miami Beach police arrested 26-year-old Emily Thomas Lochten on Sunday on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

Witnesses told officers that Sunday's incident began when Lochten stopped her car in traffic and began screaming and slamming the hoods of random cars driving by.

Lochten then parked her car at Havana 1957, entered the restaurant, and began slamming tables and throwing dishes and cups, striking customers.

The manager of the restaurant asked Lochten to leave, but she smacked his hand and continued making a scene.

Responding officers attempted to take Lochten into custody, but she became “aggressive and hostile," screaming, “don’t touch me!” and slapping the officer in the face.

Lochten then claimed she was related to rapper Tupac Shakur and was “a God from ancient Egypt who could take on all of us.”

Police tried to stun Lochten with a Taser, but was unsuccessful, as Lochten displayed what officers called “unusual strength” from what appeared to be from “an unknown substance.”

Police say it took multiple officers to handcuff Lochten.

Lochten was restrained on a stretcher and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center to be medically cleared before she was transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.