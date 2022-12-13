Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail store chain opens another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersParagould, AR
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Related
Kait 8
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
Kait 8
Prosecutor makes decision in JPD recruit’s death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Pulaski County Prosecutor has determined the death of a Jonesboro police recruit will not result in criminal charges. In a letter from Larry Jegley sent Thursday, Dec. 15, he explained Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks died from a sickle-cell crisis related to physical exertion, along with heart disease and obesity.
Kait 8
Teen attempts to bite officer while resisting arrest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A teenager was arrested after Jonesboro police said she attempted to bite an officer while she resisted arrest at school. The incident occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Success Achievement Academy on Fisher Street. According to the initial incident report, officer...
Kait 8
Newport man sentenced to prison for possession of pipe bombs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Newport man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after he attempted to sell pipe bombs. According to a news release, 28-year-old Darius Balentine was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. He pled guilty to the incident in Aug. 2022.
Kait 8
Family and friends gather following Greene County inmate’s death
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – One week after a Greene County inmate’s death, those close to him are demanding answers. Family and friends of Marshall Price gathered outside the Greene County jail on Friday, Dec. 16. Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said Price had died at a hospital after...
Woman falsely claimed to own local homeless shelter, transferred property to herself, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after falsely claiming ownership of a local homeless shelter and transferring the property to herself. On Dec. 1, the director of Catholic Charities reported that Nakeshia Billington, 36, had filed a false Quit Claim Deed on two properties owned by the Missionaries of Charities.
Kait 8
Woman’s money stolen in puppy scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are investigating after a woman said she tried to buy puppies online, but later learned there were no puppies. According to an initial incident report, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a woman told officers about the theft which occurred around 9:12 a.m. The report...
Teen boys increasingly targeted in sextortion schemes, FBI Memphis says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI Memphis Field Office is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving the sextortion of teens, specifically teen boys. The FBI is receiving an increasing number of reports of adults posing as age-appropriate females coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them.
Kait 8
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in several Jonesboro Public School students being transported to the hospital. According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student in the Math and Science Magnet school brought gummies to school and shared them...
Kait 8
Home, vehicle damaged in drive-by shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding a suspect in an afternoon drive-by shooting. According to the initial incident report, the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at an apartment complex on June Drive. A witness at the scene said they saw a...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man cited for felony fleeing, 9 traffic-related misdemeanors
A Batesville man was arrested after a police chase that exceeded speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. According to the incident report, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Ade spotted a vehicle with fictitious tags in the Sulphur Rock area on Dec. 12 and proceeded to stop the vehicle for a traffic check. However, the driver of the vehicle began evading the officer and his effort to pull the 2021 Ford Fusion over, the report said.
Man arrested after stealing $3,600 lawnmower, trying to sell it on Facebook, Covington PD says
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he stole a $3,600 lawnmower from a Tractor Supply Co. and tried to sell it on Facebook, according to Covington Police Department. Police said that Bryon Stevens was taken into custody after detectives found the lawnmower at a home...
Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend, hiding gun in BBQ grill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carleesha Holmes may be all smiles in her mug shot, but she is facing serious charges after police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Monday. Holmes, 27, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in […]
Kait 8
Victim’s windows shot out while driving
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect after a man told officers his windows were shot out while driving in town. According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 near the intersection of East Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard.
whiterivernow.com
Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found
A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
Man released after serving 25 years of 162-year sentence, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence, a Memphis man will now be released. This comes after Judge Paula Skahan and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office reviewed and reopened Courtney Anderson’s case. In the late 1990s, Anderson went to jail and was...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
Witness says man stabbed near brewery was trying to help couple after attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was stabbed to death near a Memphis brewery on Monday was just trying to help, a witness said, after a visiting couple was attacked by a man on the street. Investigators have identified the victim as 61-year-old Phillip Godwin. They say the man who admitted to stabbing him is […]
KFVS12
Vehicle hit by gunfire in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of East 13th Street and Vest Avenue. Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. When they arrived, officers said they found evidence of a...
Kait 8
Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Parts of Highway 141 in Craighead County are blocked by a two-vehicle crash. According to the sheriff’s office a truck pulling a camper overturned near County Road 714 and Northwood Drive around 5:00 Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office said one other vehicle was involved in the crash.
Comments / 3