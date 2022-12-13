ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumann, AR

Kait 8

Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Prosecutor makes decision in JPD recruit’s death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Pulaski County Prosecutor has determined the death of a Jonesboro police recruit will not result in criminal charges. In a letter from Larry Jegley sent Thursday, Dec. 15, he explained Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks died from a sickle-cell crisis related to physical exertion, along with heart disease and obesity.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Teen attempts to bite officer while resisting arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A teenager was arrested after Jonesboro police said she attempted to bite an officer while she resisted arrest at school. The incident occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Success Achievement Academy on Fisher Street. According to the initial incident report, officer...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Newport man sentenced to prison for possession of pipe bombs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A Newport man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after he attempted to sell pipe bombs. According to a news release, 28-year-old Darius Balentine was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. He pled guilty to the incident in Aug. 2022.
NEWPORT, AR
Kait 8

Woman’s money stolen in puppy scam

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are investigating after a woman said she tried to buy puppies online, but later learned there were no puppies. According to an initial incident report, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a woman told officers about the theft which occurred around 9:12 a.m. The report...
JONESBORO, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boys increasingly targeted in sextortion schemes, FBI Memphis says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI Memphis Field Office is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving the sextortion of teens, specifically teen boys. The FBI is receiving an increasing number of reports of adults posing as age-appropriate females coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in several Jonesboro Public School students being transported to the hospital. According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student in the Math and Science Magnet school brought gummies to school and shared them...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Home, vehicle damaged in drive-by shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding a suspect in an afternoon drive-by shooting. According to the initial incident report, the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at an apartment complex on June Drive. A witness at the scene said they saw a...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Batesville man cited for felony fleeing, 9 traffic-related misdemeanors

A Batesville man was arrested after a police chase that exceeded speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. According to the incident report, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Ade spotted a vehicle with fictitious tags in the Sulphur Rock area on Dec. 12 and proceeded to stop the vehicle for a traffic check. However, the driver of the vehicle began evading the officer and his effort to pull the 2021 Ford Fusion over, the report said.
BATESVILLE, AR
WREG

Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend, hiding gun in BBQ grill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carleesha Holmes may be all smiles in her mug shot, but she is facing serious charges after police say she tried to kill her ex-boyfriend Monday. Holmes, 27, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Victim’s windows shot out while driving

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect after a man told officers his windows were shot out while driving in town. According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 near the intersection of East Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard.
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found

A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
ARKANSAS STATE
KFVS12

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of East 13th Street and Vest Avenue. Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. When they arrived, officers said they found evidence of a...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Parts of Highway 141 in Craighead County are blocked by a two-vehicle crash. According to the sheriff’s office a truck pulling a camper overturned near County Road 714 and Northwood Drive around 5:00 Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office said one other vehicle was involved in the crash.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

