Holiday Readies Its Blank Program "clear the mind" Collection
Gearing up for the holiday season, Holiday brand is gearing up to release its latest collection of essentials. Dubbed “clear the mind,” the extensive Blank Program range sees the label focus on garments over any graphics. Comprised of hoodies, zip-up hoodies, and sweatpants, the heavyweight wears feature custom...
Travis Scott and Jordan Brand Reunite to Produce a New Apparel Collection
In recent memory, Travis Scott has been making a substantial amount of noise in the realm of music by making an appearance on “Open Arms” off of SZA‘s newly-released album SOS as well as featuring on a wealth of tracks on Metro Boomin‘s Heroes and Villains. And to close out the year, the Cactus Jack rapper is linking back up with Jordan Brand to produce an Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom” and supplementary apparel collection, the latter of which has just been unveiled.
PUMA Throws It Back for Its Rider FV Archive Remastered
PUMA has reached into its archives to present a revitalized version of its Rider FV sneaker, and this time, it’s coming in the form of the Rider FV Archive Remastered to celebrate 75 years of the classic design. Throwing it back to the heritage hallmarks of the silhouette —...
fragment design and Converse Reunite for a Pastel-Focused Chuck 70 Capsule
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design label never runs too far from the collaborative domain. We’ve recently seen the imprint reimagine Moncler’s classic Maya Jacket as well as craft its own VanMoof S3 e-Bike team-up, and now its delving back into the footwear space to produce a four-part footwear collection with Converse.
ADER error Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary With "141218" Collection
Following the launch of its second collaboration with Zara that reflected on life’s cyclical nature, South Korean label ADER error is gearing up to celebrate its 8th anniversary with an all-new capsule collection. Dubbed “141218,” the range showcases a variety of brand staples designed with a slouchy fit for...
Jordan Brand Is Closing Out 2022 With the Return of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"
Before 2022 officially comes to a close, Jordan Brand is carving out space for one last bring-back: the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” We’ve seen this pair’s official images pop up along with a myriad of early leaks, so let’s dive a little into its backstory.
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"
If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative. According to Urban Dictionary, “washed” is “a term used to describe a general feeling of exhaust, tiredness and lack of motivation.” Thankfully, Jordan Brand isn’t adhering to that malaise-inducing definition on their newest Air Jordan 1 colorway, the “Washed Black.” A largely understated color scheme with some compelling material adjustments, the “Washed Black” is the good kind of washed: fresh, clean and crisp.
The adidas Y-3 Qasa High "Triple Black" is Re-Releasing
Continuing to celebrate 20 years of its Y-3 partnership with Yohji Yamamoto, adidas is now set to bring back its popular Qasa High footwear model in “Triple Black.” Standing as a signature footwear silhouette from the partnership, the adidas Y-3 Qasa High “Triple Black” is beloved for its futuristic design and minimalist monotone coloring.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Low Grails in Light of the "Black Phantom" Drop
With the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” right around the corner, it’s time to revisit eye-catching AJ1s currently dominating the sneaker sphere, including signature colorways such as “Bred” and “Chicago.” By now, these color stories are culturally synonymous with the career and legacy of Michael Jordan and the coterie of collectors who’ve popularized these famed models.
Interscope Records and fragment design Reunite for a 2Pac Collection
After connecting a range of merchandise, Interscope Records and Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design have reunited for a special collection. Celebrating the legacy of Tupac Shakur, the 2Pac collection honors the rapper’s legacy with a striking range of street leaning apparel. The Interscope Records x fragment design 2Pac collection...
Midnight Art Dept. Taps Classic 1987 Film 'The Lost Boys' For a Sharp-Toothed Collaboration
Hypebeast 100 honoree Shane Gonzales is gearing up to launch his final Midnight Art Dept. collection of the year in collaboration with the classic 1987 film, The Lost Boys. Based on the supernatural comedy-horror, which follows two brothers who relocate to a small California beach town where vampires are rumored to exist, the collection puts forth a frightening MO across its designs — and yes, David’s iconographic, blood-hungry expression is plastered all over.
Unsound Rags Offers a Series of Faded Black Vintage Levi's 501 Jeans
Following Faded Black Vintage Raglan Sweatshirt Drop, Unsound Rags is returning with another release centered around Levi’s 501 jeans. Adding to its Unsound series of vintage essentials, the Los Angeles-based vintage showroom has readied a new installment of thoughtfully sourced garments that show signs of aging and wear. “We like to showcase clothes that others would see as imperfect or, in some cases, unwearable. We take pride in selling garments with these characteristics,” stated Unsound Rags.
Billionaire Boys Club Looks to Space for Winter 2022 Drop 2
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club is back for another release before the close of the year. This time around, the brand looks to space for delivery two of its Winter 2022 collection. To bring about the latest offering, Williams’ clothing brand takes pieces of inspiration from a wide array...
HUMAN MADE®️ Prepares for Christmas With 2022 "HOLIDAY" Collection
NIGO’s HUMAN MADE®️ is gearing up for the festive season with a celebratory capsule collection. Dubbed “HOLIDAY,” the range forms part of the brand’s 24th season and sees its exclusive “white tiger” character dressed up for Christmas. The festive animal is seen...
The Air Jordan 37 Hops Into the "Year of the Rabbit" Celebration
To kick off the new year, Jordan Brand has prepared a footwear capsule that celebrates Chinese New Year. Previously, colorways including an Air Jordan 1 Low OG limited to 5,000 numbered pairs have surfaced as part of the collection and now an Air Jordan 37 has been revealed with a themed colorway.
Fleece Swooshes Hit the Nike Dunk Low "Worn Blue"
Will continue to push out Dunk Low colorways in the foreseeable future and has already made it clear that the silhouette will continue to dominate shelves in 2023. Official images of the Nike Dunk Low “Worn Blue” have recently surfaced and is set to land at retailers in the forthcoming year.
South Korean Musician SHAUN Was Invited to Tour Leeum Museum's 'Kaleidoscope Eyes' Exhibition
HypeArt spoke with the singer-songwriter about where he finds inspiration and how AR and VR may seep into his future plans. Augmented Reality and virtual reality were once held as visions of a distant future. Just stating the words conjure up retro-futuristic films and TV shows, such as Star Trek or Back to the Future. As social media has shown over the years, however, this idealized future is well within the present and artists of all backgrounds have utilized AR and VR technologies to further expand on their creative expression.
What Will Streetwear's Biggest Trends Be in 2023?
EDITED — a leading data company that works with brands and retailers across the world — has investigated what trends the major players of streetwear will be pushing for 2023. Streetwear and luxury were never closer than in 2022. Palace x Gucci (and C.P. Company, Mercedes-AMG, Calvin Klein),...
The Popular "Panda" Palette Touches Down on the Nike Dunk Mid
In the sphere of mainstream sneaker palettes, few have surged in popularity quite like the “Panda” color scheme which has been made famous by the. Dunk Low and Dunk High — both of which have seen more restocks than we can keep track of at this point. And now, the black and white color-blocking is being transferred over to the Nike Dunk Mid.
Early Look at the Air Jordan 1 High "Lucky Green"
If you’ve paid attention to the evolution of Jordan Brand and its retro category, then you’ve noticed that it has a cyclical nature to it. Its expansive array of classic colorways is released over and over again to satisfy the older sneakerheads and introduce classics to newer ones. In 2023, we can expect to see MJ’s imprint bring back some gems, one being the Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” that was originally launched in 2009 as part of a “DMP” Pack.
