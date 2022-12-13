WATCH: Forging a New Paradigm for Inclusive Leadership

During our Inclusive Future event, Forging a New Paradigm for Inclusive Leadership , on Wednesday, December 7, we discussed the importance of effectively measuring your organization’s DEI efforts in order to identify areas to improve upon. From the importance of continuously evaluating your DEI initiatives to establishing company-wide alignment on cultivating inclusive leadership, our experts didn’t shy away from the tough topics.

The speakers included Silke Muenster, Chief Diversity Officer at Philip Morris International (PMI) who discussed how PMI is using its learnings to ensure its DEI goals evolve. She also shared how the company is effectively measuring DEI efforts with an Inclusion Net Promoter Score (INPS) and using the results to evaluate, take action and improve.





“This inclusion Net Promoter Score in combination with this question of self-identification, which asked if they feel part of an underrepresented group, and if so, which one, is actually extremely valuable because it clearly shows us which underrepresented groups struggle more with inclusion,” says Muenster.

Additionally, Paolo Gaudiano, Co-Founder, Aleria; Sage Ke’alohilani Quiamno, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Leader at Amazon Prime Video & Studios, and Lily Zheng, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Strategist and Consultant and Author of DEI Deconstructed were all present for the Inclusive Leadership: The Critical Path to Long-term Success panel.

Moderated by Denise Hamilton, a nationally recognized inclusion strategist and the founder of WatchHerWork, a digital platform for professional women, the panelists shared actionable steps to ensure your organization is aligned and actively working towards an inclusive culture, with a particular focus on how to develop and support inclusive leadership at every level.

“It’s [inclusive leadership] all about balancing the uniqueness and belonging aspect. It’s about making sure everybody can bring their own, whole self to work, but also still feel a part and a sense of belonging in the company,” says Muenster. “More importantly, I think inclusive leadership also means that you are intentional. As an inclusive leader, you also need to do the steps to show how inclusive you are by sponsoring, mentoring, and calling out non-inclusive behavior.”