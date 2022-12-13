ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage was stunned to learn he was not an alien

By Harry Fletcher
 3 days ago

Nicolas Cage has once again just proved that it’s his world, and we’re just living in it.

The actor has spoken about his early years, and admitted that he thought he was an actual alien when he was a child.

The National Treasure star said he was shocked when a doctor told him he had “normal organs and a normal skeleton”.

Speaking to Rampstyle magazine, Cage: “My father told me he felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien.

"I was shocked the day I went to the doctor’s office as a child and I found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton because I was certain I was from another planet.”

The Oscar winner added: “I had difficulties connecting with other people. When I saw David Bowie in The Man Who Fell to Earth , I realised I needed to do something. So I became an actor.”


And the rest, as they say, is history.

It’s been a big year for Cage. He played himself in the well-received movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and did his first national TV interview in 14 years to promote it.

The actor spoke about some of the urban legends surrounding his life in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live , confirming he’d slept in Dracula's castle, bought a two-headed snake, was stalked by two mimes, won $20,000 in a 30-minute roulette game then gave it away to an orphanage, owns a "well-dressed" African Pie Crow, and tried to buy a cave.

Nicolas Cage on Urban Legends About Him, Buying a Two-Headed Snake & Incredible Night Gambling www.youtube.com


The actor said he chose to purchase the snake after dreaming about a two-headed eagle but eventually gave it to a zoo because it was too complicated to care for.

"They would fight, and one head was more dominate than the other," Cage recalled. "But I would have to put a spatula between the two heads to feed them and it just got too freaky to me so I took it to the Audubon Zoo."

